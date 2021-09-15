Phoenix Massacre: KZN Premier Unveils Logo to Honour Those Who Died

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala among others took to Phoenix to pay homage to those who lost their lives during the Civil unrest by means of a peace walk

The 'One Nation' logo designed as a representation of peace and commodity was unveiled by Zikalala during the event hosting the peace walk

Zikalala expressed that a South Africa in which the many South Africans wish to live, a place of equality and opportunities is only attainable through acts of peace

Phoenix hosted a peace walk on Tuesday, 14 September, headed by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala among other provincial officials. The peace walk represented the many South Africans who died as a result of the civil unrest and to bring unity across races and ethnicity.

The event was highlighted by the unveiling of the 'One Nation' logo by Zikalala. The logo was designed to symbolise peace and unity between fellow South Africans following the rift caused by the unrest.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has unveiled a monument to honour those who were killed during the Phoenix massacre. Image: @kzngov

The hope for a free, united, non-racial, non-sexist, equal and prosperous society is a goal that is only attainable through the persistent implementation of peace, according to Zikalala.

According to SABC News, the logo was designed by Tshiamo Molehabangwe, a student from the Durban University of Technology. The student implemented broken tiles as a metaphor to represent how different diversities can come together into something jointly beautiful in spite of their differences.

To symbolise unity, 36 doves attached with the names of those who lost their lives in Phoenix during the unrest were released during the event, according to a report by The South African.

Phoenix massacre victims commemoration monument reportedly in the works

Previously, Briefly News reported victims of the Phoenix massacre in July will soon be commemorated. That is the word on the ground after KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced it on Tuesday.

Zikalala was speaking during a peace march from Phoenix in the north of Durban to the neighbouring Bhambhayi township, SABC News reported. Reports circulated widely that the attacks that took place in Phoenix during the widespread unrest and looting were racially motivated.

However, in the aftermath of the terrible events, and while impacted families battle to find closure, various initiatives have been launched in hopes of quelling the tensions and promoting reconciliation.

