4 Dis Chem Workers in Hot Water Over Issuing Alleged Fraudulent Vaccine Cards

Four temporary employees at South African major pharmacy retailer Dis-Chem face criminal charges after their alleged fraudulent Covid-19 vaccination scheme was uncovered on Wednesday.

The pharmacy confirmed the isolated incident at its Krugersdorp President Square vaccination site, where the four suspects issued fraudulent vaccination cards.

TimesLIVE reported that they have since been arrested and charged over the bogus ploy. In a statement, Dis-Chem said it conducted thorough checks to negate such incidents.

According to Business Insider, the company immediately responded when it found the discrepancy.

It claimed that as part of control procedures, stock, including jabs that have already been administered are linked to the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

Quick-fire response saved the day

“We acted as soon as the [incident] was brought to our attention. It is upsetting to see that a few individuals took advantage of the vaccine rollout drive," said Dis-Chem's outgoing CEO, Ivan Saltzman.

The chain's co-founder added that every step is taken to support and enable the government's vaccine programme through its efforts.

“We do not tolerate fraudulent or dishonest behaviour. More specifically, we despise any action that serves to undermine [the] government’s national vaccine rollout programme,” he said.

South Africans now have access to over 800 Covid 19 vaccination centres

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that South Africa now consists of over 800 private vaccination sites that permit walk-ins for Covid-19 vaccinations.

Coordinating body Business for South Africa (B4SA) has confirmed that every site would provide the vaccine to any person who is eligible in accordance with government regulations, in spite of whether they have access to medical aid.

B4SA added that pre-registration on the EVDS would speed up the process. However, they continued to emphasise that private sites are making sure that staff present are equipped and ready to cater for those who only register on arrival.

Following reports by Business Insider the new policy implies that any person 35 years or older who is able to provide a valid form of identification is able to be vaccinated.

