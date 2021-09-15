Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Named on Times’ 100 Most Influential People List

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were listed among worlds' 100 most influential people by Times Magazine

The couple, through the Archewell website, disclosed that they were humbled when they saw their names on Times Magazine's 100 most influential people in the world

The couple's latest win came barely a year after they stepped down as senior royals in a process that came to an end in March 2020

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Prince Harry and his better half Meghan Markle are in celebratory moods after being named among the world's 100 most influential people.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were recently named on Time's 100 Most Influential People List. Photo: Duke Of Sussex.

Source: Getty Images

Time's 100 Most Influential People

The royal couple featured in the popular Times Magazine's list of 100 most influential personalities in the world.

Times Magazine, a top US publication on Wednesday, September 15, released the front cover of their latest issue which had the Duke of Sussex and his glamorous wife serving couple goals in the best way possible.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The impressive fete excited Harry and his wife Markle who took to social media to express themselves over the same.

Prince Harry and Meghan react

Briefly News understands the power couple reacted to the impressive milestone on the Archewell website following the good news.

According to the couple, they were humbled when they saw their names among the 100 most influential people in the world, compiled by Times Magazine.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are not only humbled to be part of this year’s TIME 100 through the words of friend and partner José Andres, but to also write in praise of Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for the publication’s annual list of Most Influential People.” the couple's statement on Archewell website read.

Stepping down from Royalty

The couple's latest win came barely a year after they stepped down as senior royals in a process that came to an end in March 2020.

Following their stepping down, the couple kept themselves busy by engaging themselves in a number of charitable projects such as launching the Archewell Foundation in a bid to replace their Sussex Royal brand.

Prince Harry and Meghan even signed various deals with big brands such as Netflix and Spotify, both believed to be worth millions of money after stepping down as royals.

Source: Briefly.co.za