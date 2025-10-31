Joburg content creator Keith Dodgen interviewed a young jockey who just won a race

The clip shows the jockey explaining that the ideal weight for someone wanting to become a jockey is under 50kg

Social media users were amazed by the earnings, joking about their own weight and height while praising the young man's achievement

A Joburg content creator has shown South Africans what it takes to earn big money in minutes. Keith Dodgen, who goes by @keith.dodgen.9 and shares posts on Facebook about interesting people and places in SA, posted a video on 19 October 2025 with the caption

"He literally has the best job ever 😂🔥 If you want to learn more about this sport and see the Jockeys in action 🏇 The Betway Summer Cup is on the 29th of November at Turffontein Racecourse. It's Joburg's biggest racing event! 😁🥳 Don't miss it! 🔥"

In the clip, Keith interviews a young man who just won a race. Keith starts by saying this guy literally has the best job in the world, as he just made over R100,000 in under five minutes. He then gets a chance to talk to the jockey to find out more about his win, what he does, and how others can do it too.

He then asked what the ideal height and weight are for someone who wants to be a jockey. The young man explained that ideally, you want to start off young as a jockey. Your height does not really matter, but your weight should be under 50 kilos.

Keith then asks for advice for anybody who wants to be a jockey like him, and whether they should do it. The young man says it's the best job in the world, but you have to love horses. He recommends looking at the South African Jockey Academy, calling it the best school in the world. Keith thanks him and congratulates him.

Netizens react to the jockey's earnings

Social media users flooded the comments section with jokes and admiration:

@David Gow joked:

"I am 1.92m tall and 154kg. Can I be a jockey?"

@Shawn Michael Botha said:

"I weigh 45kg, bro, I'm short also..."

@Mas Ta Mphielo commented:

"Man, that's talent, not a job😂😂."

@Robertson Nzara noted:

"Their diet is insane."

@Leroy Heynes shared:

"Well done, mate 🥳🍻 I should've taken this opportunity when it was offered 15 years ago. Now I'm 39 years old and weighing +-55kgs."

Becoming a jockey in South Africa

Keith Dodgen shared the interview on his Facebook page @keith.dodgen.9, where he regularly posts interesting content. The video highlights the South African Jockey Academy as a pathway to this career.

The South African Jockey Academy is a place where young people train to become professional jockeys. It's based in Summerveld, just outside Durban, and is known around the world for producing top riders. Many jockeys who trained there have gone on to win major races in countries like the UK, Hong Kong, Mauritius, and Australia.

Students spend five years training. They learn everything from riding and horse care to school subjects, with teachers who support them both in class and on the track. The academy has great facilities and a long history, helping young riders follow their dreams and reach international success.

They also offer a Work Rider programme, which helps people already working with horses improve their riding skills and receive proper training for their careers.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

