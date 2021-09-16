AfriForum will be filing a court application to have the medical parole of ex president Jacob Zuma reversed

The application includes six defendants, including Arthur Fraser, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ronald Lamola

The organisation believes that the correct legal processes were not taken to have Zuma released on medical parole

AfriForum stated on Wednesday that it would be serving a pressing application to court against six defendants in the case relating to Jacob Zuma's medical parole.

The defendants include Msholozi, Arthur Fraser, Ronald Lamola and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The organisation's Head of Policy and Action, Ernst Roets, told the media the application was of national significance.

AfriForum has filed an urgent court application to have former president Jacob Zuma's medical parole reversed. Image: GCIS

Roets stated that it was a pity that certain members of the public were treated differently by political heads due to their prestige within the field. Roets went on to explain that the reason AfriForum applied urgently is due to the fact that there was an alleged abuse of power by the State based on a person's political status.

According to IOL, Roets said it was clear to AfriForum the relevant legal processes were ignored to release Zuma. The organisation further requested that its application for the parole to be reversed be taken seriously and that it's dealt with urgently.

A report by The Citizen revealed that Arthur Fraser admitted last week to overriding the parole board's resolution and personally granted Zuma's medical parole.

Below are some of the reactions left to the above on Twitter:

@MavutanaNature asked:

"President Zuma gives you a running stomach ne?"

@africanteacher0 said:

"Afriforum has a lot of time to waste. Shem."

@Andile10233644 shared:

"He was always going to go out early, I don't know why people are surprised or think this will change."

@rui133 wrote:

"Good, go for it... AfriForum should become a political party."

@PeteNorts tweeted:

"Standing up AGAIN, well done AfriForum fighting for rights, jobs and future."

@Woefie4 tweeted:

"I don't judge Zuma that much, he did his cultural thing, in his cultural town with all his wife's and kids, what I disagree with, he walked over to other cultures steal all their money and then go hide out in Nkandla, so he must take responsibility for his actions."

@motsepematlala shared:

"The release of Zuma on medical parole appears to have been compelling. The Commissioner must have applied his mind in his decision to release him. Why would anyone like AfriForum be determined to get Zuma behind bars? Their action unless proven appears hateful and overreaching."

Mzansi not pleased with Helen Suzman Foundation's court bid to review Zuma's medical parole

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Helen Suzman Foundation is the latest organisation that is taking legal action to review Zuma's medical parole.

The foundation previously gave Fraser, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services, a deadline to explain why he released Zuma on parole, this despite the Medical Advisory Parole Board ruling against the decision.

News of the foundations plans to take legal action against the commissioner and to have Zuma's medical parole overturned have given way to various reactions from South Africans. On social media, people seem to be against the latest bid and are asking if the foundation has made such applications to tackle other atrocities that have happened in South Africa.

