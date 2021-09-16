Approximately 40 countries will take to the streets to stand against the implementation of vaccine passports

The protests are scheduled for 18 September and will be taking place in three provinces in South Africa

Protestors also want their governments to abandon mandatory mask regulations and plans for mandatory vaccinations

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are planning to hit the streets this weekend to protest the highly debated vaccine passports the government wants to introduce in the coming weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at his most recent State of the Nation Address that the government was looking into using a vaccine passport system as proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

According to TimesLIVE, the protest will take place on Saturday and will be under the World Wide Rally For Freedom banner.

South Africans will be joining at least 40 other countries that are also fighting against vaccine passports becoming a requirement to access clubs, restaurants and even sporting venues

Protests in South Africa are set to take place from 11am in George in the Western Cape, Durban in KwaZulu-Natal and in Gauteng it will be in Edenvale, according to IOL. The exact locations of the protests will be announced on 18 September.

In addition to taking a stand against vaccine passports, people will also be protesting against the requirement to wear masks as well as the coercion to get the Covid 19 vaccine.

Ramaphosa’s talk of ‘vaccine passports’ leaves the nation in a lacklustre state

Briefly News previously reported that proof of a Covid19 vaccination may soon be a requirement in order to enter public spaces, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who mentioned vaccine passports during his Nation's Address on Sunday, 12 September.

Since then, there's been an outcry on social media as many are opposing the so-called vaccine passport. A number of citizens have been referring to the concept as a 'violation of civil liberties'. Calls for protests against the passports have been circulating online as well.

This may come as a shock to many as approximately 14.6 million citizens have been vaccinated, but Ramaphosa believes that South Africa's recovery depends on a higher vaccine take-up.

EWN reported that the president used the nation's address to reduce the fear surrounding the jab. Ramaphosa explained that a million vaccines are being administered every four to five days but more needs to be done.

