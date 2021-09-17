Roger De Sa Bags Egypt Assistant Coach Job Alongside Carlos Queiroz

Roger de Sa has taken the next big step in his career and has accepted an offer to become Egypt's assistant coach

The former Orlando Pirates coach will be working alongside Carlos Queiroz and is happy about the new move

The pair have actually worked together before and established a great working relationship in coaching football

Former Orlando Pirates coach Roger de Sa has confirmed that he is indeed going to be the assistant coach of the Egyptian national team. The news broke during the week and now it's a done deal, de Sa made it known on Thursday.

Carlos Queiroz, who is a former Bafana Bafana coach has just been given the role of being the head coach. Queiroz approached de Sa with an offer and he just couldn't refuse a good deal. The two have worked together before and seem to really gel.

Roger de Sa is going to improve his CV immensely with the position he's been given by the Pharaohs.

Source: Getty Images

Since then de Sa upped his coaching credentials and got recruited by a number of Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs according to a report by News24. His most famous run was when he was the coach of Orlando Pirates.

Egypt is one of Africa's most prominent sides and de Sa has resigned from his current position to take up the opportunity. He is expected to travel to Egypt during the course of this week.

"I'm very fortunate that I've got a decent business and a very good marriage and family life that enabled me to continue my happy life here," said de Sa as quoted by iDiskiTimes.

"But with an opportunity like this, the temptation was always going to be there, and I had made a choice. Yeah, it doesn't get bigger. And let’s have a go," he concluded.

