Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo Outraged By the Attack of An Uber Driver

A recent attack on an Uber driver in Ekurhuleni has been met with disapproval by Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo

Mamabolo stated that the brutal beating of the driver was hampering the work the department has done so far to get rid of violence in the taxi industry

A man identified by the name Mulalo was viciously beaten by two men who are said to be part of the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association

EKURHULENI - Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has expressed outrage at the attack of an uber driver in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on Thursday.

It has been speculated that the e-hailing cab driver was attacked by people from the Katlehong People’s Taxi Association.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo has called on law enforcement to hold the people responsible for beating an Uber driver accountable. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

Mamabolo stated that the actions of the attackers amounted to an appalling level of hate and savagery. According to IOL, one man has been taken into police custody for the attack and the police are on the lookout for the second suspect.

Videos of the attack were shared on social media and trended on Twitter. The man who was severely beaten by the two assailants was identified as Mulalo. Following the beating, the men forced him into a car identified as Katlehong People’s Taxi Association vehicle.

In the videos posted, Mulalo's car was seen damaged as well. It has been alleged that the men stole Mulalo's spare wheel and his money after he picked a client.

In a television interview with eNCA, Mamabolo stated that he plans to meet with members of the association to discuss the incident and condemn the violence. He explained that the recent violent attack stalled the work the department had done to root out violence in the taxi industry.

Mamabolo called on the police to arrest those involved in the attack of the driver.

