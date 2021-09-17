The City of Tshwane has defended its decision to fine a Pretoria man R1 500 for planting a 'cabbage patch' on municipal land

The resident, Joe Nkuna has been at an impasse with officials in recent weeks after a neighbour complained about his sidewalk vegetable garden

Defending the City's choice, Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths said that Nkuna's actions constituted a land grab

The City of Tshwane has defended its decision to fine a Pretoria man a whopping R1 500 after he'd been discovered planting vegetables on a municipal verge. While the small vegetable patch does sit on the perimeter of the 'urban farmer's' residence, the City has described the homeowner's actions as an illegal "land grab".

The City of Tshwane has defended its decision to fine a Pretoria man for planting vegetables on municipal land.

Source: Facebook

The man in question, Joe Nkuna, has been at loggerheads with the city ever since a neighbour lodged a complaint about his vegetable garden, which consists mostly of large cabbages.

He was subsequently issued a R1 500 fine by the Tshwane Metro Police Department for infringing on the city by-laws, News 24 reports.

Defending the City's choice to fine Nkuna, Chief of Staff Jordan Griffiths said that the cabbage patch constituted a land grab.

“This is the law; I am deeply alarmed by the fact that we are actively trying to support what is effectively a land grab. We routinely moves into areas where people have illegally built structures and we have to act quite aggressively. But we are not doing that here, we’re merely issuing a notice and a fine," Griffiths told EWN.

Maimane calls cops out for "bullying" Djo BaNkuna, man fined for planting veg

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Mmusi Maimane is not at all impressed with local police officers following their treatment of a Pretoria man. Maimane has accused the state officials of "bullying" Djo BaNkuna, the now-famous 'urban farmer' fined a whopping R1 500 for planting vegetables on his sidewalk.

Heading online, @MmusiMaimane had this message to share:

"What a waste of police resources. We have serious crimes happening daily in this country. Bullying this man for planting cabbages is preposterous."

South Africans, however, were calling hypocrisy on Maimane's complaint, especially since the politician may have likely been involved in the policies that these law officials are only enforcing.

Check out more of the heated reactions to his post below:

@capesean said:

"A politician criticising our police force for doing their job as defined for them by… politicians."

@DaveGafferdog said:

"Why doesn’t he just plant inside his yard, looks like he has enough space, or doesn’t he want to take up his own precious area?"

@Ducati_sm said:

"This is such a great idea. In fact, they must make it mandatory for house owners to plant vegetables on the sidewalk to feed the poor. Imagine the farming space available on sidewalks. And it will look better."

@KAT_JKC said:

"By-laws are not the same, each municipality has its own by-laws and by doing that, he's encroaching the boundary, @MmusiMaimane knows this but he doesn't want to tell the truth cos he wants votes."

@AUSTIN_6LACK said:

"When you report a crime ba re there are no cars. Meanwhile, this is what they do."

@2thabi said:

"Don't mislead the people rules are rules, next thing will have people planting cabbages on the public streets."

