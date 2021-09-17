Weekly Wrap: Hot Cop Causes Thirst, Fridge for R76k and Siphelele Flashes Merc

This week Mzansi's social media icons were dominating the news. A stunning local cop caused a stir online after sharing some super sexy pics in her uniform. Meanwhile, one man's flashy fridge worth a whopping R76 000 left people's jaws dropped and Itu Khune's wifey, Sphelele, was serving heat in her shiny Mercedes- Benz.

An adorable baby girl had Mzansi gushing after a video of her cheekily reacting to her dad surfaced online and one ladies hilarious 'scholarship prank' on her mom had South Africans rolling on the floor.

1. Stunning cop shares pic online, has SA super thirsty: “Please come arrest me”

A local cop had social media users buzzing after sharing some super hot pics online. The stunner rocked a killer outfit while out-and-about patrolling the streets of Mzansi and South Africans seemed to agree that we're all in safe hands.

The female police officer looked super in command as she posed with her gun. The #workingbabe shows off her tattoos as well as her big armoured truck.

2. “Rands or naira”: Saffas really stunned by a fridge costing R76 000

The South African online family was in disbelief as they looked at a photo of a fridge that cost R76 000. The double-door fridge is displayed at one of the biggest shops in Mzansi.

It seems Twitter user, @Tsheko2020 is hopeful that one day the item will be cheap but some of his followers are not convinced that it’s necessary to buy such an expensive appliance. LOL!

3. “Ao Bathong”: Adorable video clip of a cute baby Girl steals Mzansi's hearts

A cute girl’s video found its way to the internet after it was shared by one social media account holder who is seen teasing the infant. The father gives the little one her bottle and as she sips her milk, the guy says, “You’ll drink Russian Bear like this.”

Russian Bear is a brand of vodka and the girl was amazed. The young adorable soul immediately stopped sucking on her bottle and looked taken aback.

Then the daddy bursts into laughter and apologises to the beautiful girl.

4. Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Siphelele, posts stunning pic in a flashy Mercedes

Just before their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper, Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Siphelele Makhunga, posted a cool snap on social media.

The stunning wife was just chilling in her Mercedes Bens AMG car and suggested it was an easy Sunday morning.

5. “Mom of the Year”: Young lady shares video of hilarious scholarship prank on her mother

Another South African lady has pranked her mom in the scholarship challenge. Keke Koenane says she applied for her bursary and it was approved. She says the panel asked her to drop a video of someone whom she sees as an inspiration.

She goes on to say in the video that her mom inspires her and she was adopted at the age of two. he further explains that her mom was in prison for drug trafficking and she was later handed a lengthy sentence but was released on parole.

None of this is in fact true. In 1995, Keke says she was handed back into her mother’s care and says her mom managed to secure a job at a club where she worked as a stripper for five years.

The two lovely women later burst out in a laugh.

