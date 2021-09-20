A lady was walking to her car when she got a fright of her life seeing a bear relaxing in the front seat

The surprise 'hitchhiker' jumped out of the car when the terrified lady tried to lock it inside for safety reasons

She ran screaming in absolute fear when the bear pushed the door open to remove itself from the awkward situation

A video has gone viral of a lady running for her life when she sees a bear hiding in her car. She expected a calm stroll to her Lexus 4x4 after picking up some fresh fruit. But instead, she got a mini-attack when she discovered the black beast waiting for her. Perhaps the bear has a taste for luxury vehicles?

A twitter user shared a video of lady discovering a bear in her car. She runs in fear as the bear jumps out. Image: @ijayt205/Twitter

In the video, you can see the lady approaching her car and taking a peek inside. Once she sees the bear, she instinctively closes the door trying the trap the animal inside. But it fails, and the bear decides it's time to kick it home. Or maybe he had another unsuspecting victim in mind?

What follows is a blood-curdling scream from the lady as the bear jumps out of the car. Terrified, she runs for her life, dropping her precious fruit to escape quickly. The bear, on the other hand, is completely unfazed as he heads for the healthy snacks strewn on the ground.

If you're down for a laugh, take a look at the video posted, but be warned the scream can be heard at 0:09:

The video has gone viral with over 170k likes and close to 30 000 retweets. And these numbers are increasing by the second.

As expected, the comment section is a mixed case of reactions. Have a look for yourself:

@Hoodie_Milly said:

"Not that I would mess with a bear but black bears are the most docile. They just chilling looking for your food. They don't want the smoke really. That's why the bear ran away too lol. You bang some pots and pans together and almost any black bear will run for its life."

@Flyamzim said:

"A lot of these people in the comments I feel don't have common sense lmao. If YOU are moving to a wilderness wooded area. It is to be expected that you will encounter wildlife. YOU are then accountable for doing your research on the animals in that region to be prepared."

@janellessthan3 said:

"Can you imagined if she hopped in the car started driving & it’s in the backseat resting or staring at her?"

@iShotWakaFlocka said:

