Cassper Nyovest has been laying low on social media but this time he decided to come forward and defend himself

Responding to claims he hasn’t helped young artists, Cassper made it clear that he has, multiple times, and he’s going to keep doing so

Fans backed Cassper up in the comment section of his post, thanking him for coming forward and stating his case

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest seems to be in the firing line yet again and this time he is firing back. After being accused of not having opened doors for aspiring artists, Cassper dropped facts.

Cassper Nyovest isn't here for claims that he hasn't done anything to uplift struggling artists around him, saying his legacy has been making way for others from the beginning. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to defend himself, Cassper made it known that he has done his part, and is still doing so. Cassper is doing it for the love, not the money, or so he says, reported TimesLIVE.

Cassper posted:

“That's what you don't get brother. I have opened doors for too many and I keep opening the door. I’m not competing, I am no longer tryna make money from music. I'm just having fun & telling my beautiful South African story. Without making music I can't function. I would go crazy.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing Cassper’s post, fans took to the comment section to back him up. Peeps know what Cass has done for others and they respect him for it.

@NathanMangena1 made it known:

“Eish the sad thing is sometimes you open doors for the young ones and then they laugh and say your verse was not needed ”

@Phumlan74089681 has missed Cassper:

“That's the grootman level my king. I don't know why but I feel like I miss you as you're out of the country, what's funny is I've never even seen you live. But I sure miss your raps king, I miss seeing you on Crispy Fresh too. #CassperKopaSamsung”

@NatTurner_1800 thanked Cass for saying something:

Prince Kaybee weighs in on Cassper's "average" The Braai Show numbers

Mzansi has been applauding Cassper Nyovest for his ratings on The Braai Show with Cassper Nyovest. Prince Kaybee however, did not find two million viewers to be an impressive number, reported Briefly News.

Kaybee has made a habit of nitpicking Mufasa's moves on social media. The shadiness even pushed Prince to suggest a boxing match between him and Cass so they could fight out their issues, reported SA Hip Hop Mag.

After Phil Mphela made the viewer stats of #TheBraaiShowWithCass public on Twitter, TimesLive reports the DJ took it upon himself to express that two million viewers is not a feat worth applauding. Kaybee said he felt the numbers never live up to the hype.

Source: Briefly.co.za