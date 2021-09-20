Orlando Pirates have been dealt with another huge blow after Ben Motshwari was suspended from the Soweto Club

Motshwari is facing police charges and it is not yet known what the charges are for, but he has indeed been relieved of his duties

This is the second time in a year that an Orlando Pirates player has found themselves on the wrong side of the law

After being charged by the police on Monday morning, Orlando Pirates confirmed that midfielder Ben Motshwari has been suspended. The nature of Motshwari's offence was not disclosed by the Buccaneers, but it was bad enough for them to take drastic measures against the 30-year-old.

“Orlando Pirates football club can confirm that it has suspended midfielder Ben Motshwari after being charged by the police this morning,” said the club in a statement.

Ben Motshwari has been suspended from Orlando Pirates because of unknown police charges. Image: @FARPostZA

Ben Motshwari will miss Orlando Pirates' crucial Premiership match against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday in Soweto, according to SowetanLIVE.

Pirates defeated Chippa United 3-1 at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday, with the 30-year-old Randfontein-born Bafana Bafana midfielder coming off the substitute and playing the final eight minutes.

The nature of Motshwari’s alleged criminal conduct and the charges against him are not clear according to The Citizen.

The team's preparations for Saturday's DStv Premiership match against champions Mamelodi Sundowns in Soweto will be hampered by his criminal case.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until the process is complete," the statement from the club continued.

Following the arrest of the team's popular attacker, Thembinkosi Lorch, last year for allegedly beating his fiancée, this is the second Pirates player to have a run-in with the law.

Thembinkosi Lorch out with major injury for the season

In other Orlando Pirates news, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates interim co-coach Fadlu Davids has given an update on Thembinkosi Lorch, who has been missing lately for the team.

After Pirates beat Swallows FC 1-0, Davids spoke to the media and let them know that Lorch will be out for the rest of the season. Pirates have five points in the DStv Premiership after their victory, they played two draws in their first two games.

There are worries about the talisman's absence and Davids sent an update.

"Lorch, we won't see him for the rest of the year, he's out with a long-term injury," said Davids, according to a report by KickOff.

