Cristiano Ronaldo has wished English footballer Danny Hodgson a quick recovery after going into a coma

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson also joined Cristiano Ronaldo in wishing the 26-year-old player well

Ronaldo has been impressive this season for Manchester United in all competitions since his return to Old Trafford

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Danny Hodgson who is an English footballer currently fighting for his life in the hospital has received the message of comfort from Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 26-year-old is currently being admitted to Royal Perth Hospital after an alleged unprovoked attack on September 4 throwing all his family members into a state of panic.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Premier League side Manchester United. Photo by Craig Mercer

Source: UGC

According to the report on GOAL and Metro, Cristiano Ronaldo was touched after hearing the story of the footballer and sent him a message for him to get well as soon as possible.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

“Hi Danny, I just hear about your history, I hope you get well soon. I invite you to come to one of our games in Manchester, so get well soon my friend. Take care.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Dean Henderson who is a goalkeeper at Manchester United also expressed sympathy for Danny wishing him all the best on the hospital bed.

Henderson's reaction

“Stay strong, stay in there, you’ll get through this, I promise, I know how hard you are and you’ll be fine.

“I can’t wait to get you over to a Manchester United game and meet the boys. I’ve told them all about you and we’re all in your corner, we just wish you all the very best.”

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo has broken Zlatan Ibrahimovic's record following his goal for Manchester United on Sunday, September 19, in their important win over West Ham in Premier League tie.

His goal against West Ham United was his first at the London Stadium and Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored in 66 stadiums since 2003-04 which is more than any other player on earth.

This is yet another incredible achievement for the man whose energy is always channelled towards breaking records on the football pitch.

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic previously held the record with 64 before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke it.

As things stand now presently, Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping to continue with his impressive performance so far this season for Manchester United in all competitions.

Source: Briefly.co.za