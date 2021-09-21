A man has been showered with praise on social media as his kind deeds to people came to light

This comes as the man, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, shared a write-up about an orphan who needed to go abroad for football trials

The grateful friend appreciated the man for his numerous kind deeds that have improved his living conditions and those of people around him

A Nigerian man, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, has melted hearts on social media following his numerous kind deeds to people, including sponsoring an orphan for football trials abroad.

The business consultant had shared on LinkedIn the appreciative message an Abuja hawker named Musa Muhammed had sent him.

The man met the orphan at a beneficiary's place. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande

In the lengthy appreciative read, Musa went on to highlight some of the kind gestures Yusuf showed to him, his family and a poor orphan Ibrahim Rahj who he sent to Turkey and Serbia for football trials.

It all started with a cash gift

Musa recalled how Yusuf had handed out cash to him back in 2008 while he was hawking water in traffic. They would eventually meet again where Yusuf gave his business card to Musa.

The kind man visited Musa's residence and doled out thousands to three of their neighbours while he helped the lad's mother set up a business.

Nigerians hail the kind man's gestures

Tola Bello reacted:

"Thank you very much Mallam Yusuf. I don’t know if you are the son of the famous Yahaya-Kwande of of Hill Station Junction in Jos. I knew that family growing up in Jos. You have affected an entire generation. You picked up total strangers from the street and turned their life around. Only God can reward you. Thank you very much."

Ahmad Abdul reacted:

"Allahu Akabr, Masha Allah…

"How I wish the people in your capacity will also do the same as you’re doing helping one another Sir in respecting of our differences religion and ethnicity.. we could have build a better tomorrow. Indeed you’re from a good family Sir. May your pocket never goes dry,, May Almighty give us the heart to help one another. Amen."

Obiora Onowu MD stated:

"Very proud of you bro! I know the entire Kwande family is like that…very very kind people. Everyone that passed through the university of Jos in the 80s and 90s definitely experienced that warmth from at least one of Baba’s sons. I did as well!"

Ali Magashi wrote:

"The silent things godly people do to impact humanity, this is wealth at its best, well done my dear brother Babs, keep up the good things you are doing silently; may Allah SWT continue to bless, guide and protect you, amen."

