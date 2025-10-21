How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus? See how the cast aged since
How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after she reprised her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, in the 2022 sequel. Sarah was 27 years old when she was cast in the 1993 American fantasy comedy film.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus?
- A look at the Hocus Pocus cast ages then and now
- Trivia
- Final word
Key takeaways
- Sarah Jessica Parker was 27 years old when she featured as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the Sanderson sisters, in 1993.
- Bette Midler was the one who championed a sequel to the 1993 film, Hocus Pocus.
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones all returned to reprise their roles on Hocus Pocus.
- Jessica Parker has over 68 acting credits.
How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus?
Sarah Jessica Parker, age 60 years as of 2025, was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, United States, on March 25, 1965. She starred in Hocus Pocus, a 1993 American fantasy comedy film, at the age of 27.
In the film, she portrayed Sarah Sanderson, a witch who uses her siren-like voice to lure in children. She reprised her role in Hocus Pocus 2 at the age of 56, in the 2022 sequel.
Did Sarah Jessica Parker want to do Hocus Pocus 2?
The talented actress has openly stated that she was not involved in efforts to make Hocus Pocus 2 come to life and was surprised by its eventual greenlight. Sarah credited Bette Midler as the driving force behind Hocus Pocus 2. She said,
To be completely honest, for the past 28 years, I didn’t think much about a sequel... I wasn’t involved in the conversations. When I found out it was going to happen, I was in shock. Bette was the person who imagined the idea for years and thought that this would all happen. She could not be deterred from the idea, and I admire her so much for believing and fighting for a sequel.
How old are the Sanderson sisters?
In the 1993 American fantasy comedy film, the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Mary, and Sarah — first appear as young women in 1653. They later became witches, likely in their teenage years and early twenties.
By 1693, during the Salem witch trials, they were portrayed as significantly older women. After brewing and drinking a Life Potion in 1693 to regain youth, they appeared as young adult women again, as they appear in the 1993 film.
How old was Sarah Jessica Parker when she filmed Footloose?
Sarah was 18 years old when she filmed Footloose, a 1984 American musical drama film. She played the role of Rusty, one of the more lighthearted and loyal characters in the movie.
A look at the Hocus Pocus cast ages then and now
Multiple talented actors and actresses graced the Hocus Pocus. Here is a look at the Hocus Pocus cast ages then and now:
1. Bette Midler
- Full name: Bette Midler
- Date of birth: December 1, 1945
- Age then: 47 years old
- Age now: 79 years old
- Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Bette Midler was 47 years old when she portrayed Winifred Sanderson, the eldest and most powerful of the three Sanderson sisters. Midler was already a well-established actress and singer at the time, bringing a commanding presence to the role. She was 76 years old when she reprised her role as Winifred in Hocus Pocus 2.
2. Kathy Najimy
- Full name: Kathy Ann Najimy
- Date of birth: February 6, 1957
- Age then: 35 years old
- Age now: 68 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Kathy was 35 when she portrayed Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus. Although she was already known for her role in Sister Act (1992), her career skyrocketed thanks to her performance in the 1993 film. In 2022, at 65, Najimy returned to the Hocus Pocus universe to portray a much older Mary Sanderson.
3. Doug Jones
- Full name: Doug Jones
- Date of birth: May 24, 1960
- Age then: 33 years old
- Age now: 65 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Five years after professionally debuting his acting career, Jones was cast as Billy Butcherson in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, skyrocketing him to stardom. In 2022, at 62, he reprised his role as Butcherson's character in the film's sequel. Throughout his career, Doug has portrayed numerous non-human roles thanks to his body build.
4. Omri Katz
- Full name: Omri Haim Katz
- Date of birth: May 30, 1976
- Age then: 17 years old
- Age now: 49 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Omri was 17 years old when he was cast as Max in Hocus Pocus. After featuring in the film, he acted in a handful of movies and TV shows before retiring from acting in 2002. Max has since retired from acting and is focused on entrepreneurship.
5. Vinessa Shaw
- Full name: Vinessa Elizabeth Shaw
- Date of birth: July 19, 1976
- Age then: 17 years old
- Age now: 49 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Although it was her breakout role, Vinessa Shaw was already an established actress when she appeared as Allison in Hocus Pocus, despite being only 17 years old at the time of filming. However, she did not return to feature in the show's sequel released in 2022.
Allison from Hocus Pocus is still acting and has recently appeared on the TV show Yellowstone. She is married to Kristopher Gifford, and they have one son born in 2018.
6. Thora Birch
- Full name: Thora Birch
- Date of birth: March 11, 1982
- Age then: 11 years old (as of 2025)
- Age now: 43 years old
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
By 1993, when she featured as Dani Dennison, Thora was already an established child actor, having appeared in multiple films and TV shows. She later went on to appear in numerous movies and TV shows before venturing into film production.
7. Sean Murray
- Full name: Sean Harland Murray
- Date of birth: November 15, 1977
- Age then: 16 years old
- Age now: 47 years old
- Place of birth: Bethesda, Maryland, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Sean was 16 when he played Thackery Binx, the human form of the boy who was transformed into a black cat by the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus. Sean Murray's big break came in 2003 when he featured as Timothy McGee in NCIS, a role he has played for over 2 decades.
8. Jason Marsden
- Full name: Jason Christopher Marsden
- Date of birth: January 3, 1975
- Age then: 18 years old
- Age now: 50 years old
- Social media: Instagram
Marsden was only 18 when he provided the voice of Thackery Binx's cat form in Hocus Pocus. At the time, he had gained fame as an actor and voice actor, featuring in movies and TV shows such as Baywatch, Blossom, and Step by Step.
Trivia
- Jennifer Lopez reportedly auditioned for the role of Sarah Sanderson but lost the part to Sarah Jessica Parker.
- The character of Max was initially offered to Leonardo DiCaprio, but he declined it.
- Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth is estimated at $200 million.
- Her husband is Matthew Broderick, an American actor known for starring in WarGames (1983) as a teen government hacker.
Final word
This article answers the many searches of "How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus?" The talented actress was 27 when she first charmed audiences as one of the witchy sisters. Her timeless portrayal remains a fan favourite decades later, even after returning to the Hocus Pocus world to reprise her role.
