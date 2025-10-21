How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus? See how the cast aged since

How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus? This is a question that most of the star's fans have been asking after she reprised her role as Sarah Sanderson in Hocus Pocus 2, in the 2022 sequel. Sarah was 27 years old when she was cast in the 1993 American fantasy comedy film.

Sarah on October 17, 2025 (L). Jessica as ‘Sarah Sanderson’ in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @sarahjessicaparker, @nostalgiavie on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Sarah Jessica Parker was 27 years old when she featured as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the Sanderson sisters, in 1993.

Jessica Parker when she featured as Sarah Sanderson, the youngest of the Sanderson sisters, in 1993. Bette Midler was the one who championed a sequel to the 1993 film , Hocus Pocus .

, . Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones all returned to reprise their roles on Hocus Pocus .

Jessica Parker has over 68 acting credits.

How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus?

Sarah Jessica Parker, age 60 years as of 2025, was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, United States, on March 25, 1965. She starred in Hocus Pocus, a 1993 American fantasy comedy film, at the age of 27.

In the film, she portrayed Sarah Sanderson, a witch who uses her siren-like voice to lure in children. She reprised her role in Hocus Pocus 2 at the age of 56, in the 2022 sequel.

Did Sarah Jessica Parker want to do Hocus Pocus 2?

The talented actress has openly stated that she was not involved in efforts to make Hocus Pocus 2 come to life and was surprised by its eventual greenlight. Sarah credited Bette Midler as the driving force behind Hocus Pocus 2. She said,

To be completely honest, for the past 28 years, I didn’t think much about a sequel... I wasn’t involved in the conversations. When I found out it was going to happen, I was in shock. Bette was the person who imagined the idea for years and thought that this would all happen. She could not be deterred from the idea, and I admire her so much for believing and fighting for a sequel.

How old are the Sanderson sisters?

In the 1993 American fantasy comedy film, the Sanderson Sisters — Winifred, Mary, and Sarah — first appear as young women in 1653. They later became witches, likely in their teenage years and early twenties.

By 1693, during the Salem witch trials, they were portrayed as significantly older women. After brewing and drinking a Life Potion in 1693 to regain youth, they appeared as young adult women again, as they appear in the 1993 film.

Sarah was 18 years old when she filmed Footloose, a 1984 American musical drama film. She played the role of Rusty, one of the more lighthearted and loyal characters in the movie.

Sarah at the New York City Ballet 2025 Fall Fashion Gala on October 08, 2025 (L). Jessica Parker in December 1984, in Los Angeles (R). Photo by Stephanie Augello, Barry King (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

A look at the Hocus Pocus cast ages then and now

Multiple talented actors and actresses graced the Hocus Pocus. Here is a look at the Hocus Pocus cast ages then and now:

1. Bette Midler

Bette on July 7, 2020 (L). Midler as Winifred Sanderson in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @Bette Midler: Bootleg Betty, @Your Dressmaker on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name : Bette Midler

: Bette Midler Date of birth : December 1, 1945

: December 1, 1945 Age then : 47 years old

: 47 years old Age now: 79 years old

79 years old Place of birth: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Social media: Instagram

Bette Midler was 47 years old when she portrayed Winifred Sanderson, the eldest and most powerful of the three Sanderson sisters. Midler was already a well-established actress and singer at the time, bringing a commanding presence to the role. She was 76 years old when she reprised her role as Winifred in Hocus Pocus 2.

2. Kathy Najimy

Kathy Najimy on September 6, 2022 (L). Najimy as Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @kathynajimy, @treytaylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Kathy Ann Najimy

: Kathy Ann Najimy Date of birth : February 6, 1957

: February 6, 1957 Age then : 35 years old

: 35 years old Age now: 68 years old (as of 2025)

68 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Social media: Instagram

Kathy was 35 when she portrayed Mary Sanderson in Hocus Pocus. Although she was already known for her role in Sister Act (1992), her career skyrocketed thanks to her performance in the 1993 film. In 2022, at 65, Najimy returned to the Hocus Pocus universe to portray a much older Mary Sanderson.

3. Doug Jones

Doug on July 24, 2025 (L). Jones in 1993 (R). Photo: @actordougjones on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Doug Jones

: Doug Jones Date of birth: May 24, 1960

May 24, 1960 Age then: 33 years old

33 years old Age now : 65 years old (as of 2025)

: 65 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Indianapolis, Indiana, United States

: Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Social media: Instagram

Five years after professionally debuting his acting career, Jones was cast as Billy Butcherson in the 1993 film Hocus Pocus, skyrocketing him to stardom. In 2022, at 62, he reprised his role as Butcherson's character in the film's sequel. Throughout his career, Doug has portrayed numerous non-human roles thanks to his body build.

4. Omri Katz

Omri on September 27, 2023 (L). Katz as Max in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @dankster_omz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Omri Haim Katz

: Omri Haim Katz Date of birth: May 30, 1976

May 30, 1976 Age then: 17 years old

17 years old Age now: 49 years old (as of 2025)

49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Social media: Instagram

Omri was 17 years old when he was cast as Max in Hocus Pocus. After featuring in the film, he acted in a handful of movies and TV shows before retiring from acting in 2002. Max has since retired from acting and is focused on entrepreneurship.

5. Vinessa Shaw

Vinessa in Toronto, Canada, on November 23, 2024 (L). Shaw as Allison in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @vinessaofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Vinessa Elizabeth Shaw

: Vinessa Elizabeth Shaw Date of birth : July 19, 1976

: July 19, 1976 Age then : 17 years old

: 17 years old Age now : 49 years old (as of 2025)

: 49 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Social media: Instagram

Although it was her breakout role, Vinessa Shaw was already an established actress when she appeared as Allison in Hocus Pocus, despite being only 17 years old at the time of filming. However, she did not return to feature in the show's sequel released in 2022.

Allison from Hocus Pocus is still acting and has recently appeared on the TV show Yellowstone. She is married to Kristopher Gifford, and they have one son born in 2018.

6. Thora Birch

Thora Birch at the "Eddington" Los Angeles Premiere on June 26, 2025 (L), Thora as Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus. Photo by Gilbert Flores, @Hocus Pocus Halloween (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Thora Birch

: Thora Birch Date of birth: March 11, 1982

March 11, 1982 Age then: 11 years old (as of 2025)

11 years old (as of 2025) Age now: 43 years old

43 years old Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

By 1993, when she featured as Dani Dennison, Thora was already an established child actor, having appeared in multiple films and TV shows. She later went on to appear in numerous movies and TV shows before venturing into film production.

7. Sean Murray

Sean Murray as Thackery Binx in Hocus Pocus (L). Sean in May 2025 (R). Photo: @jrbinks on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Full name : Sean Harland Murray

: Sean Harland Murray Date of birth : November 15, 1977

: November 15, 1977 Age then : 16 years old

: 16 years old Age now: 47 years old

47 years old Place of birth : Bethesda, Maryland, United States

: Bethesda, Maryland, United States Social media: Instagram

Sean was 16 when he played Thackery Binx, the human form of the boy who was transformed into a black cat by the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus. Sean Murray's big break came in 2003 when he featured as Timothy McGee in NCIS, a role he has played for over 2 decades.

8. Jason Marsden

Jason on July 22, 2025 (L). Marsden voiced Binx the cat in Hocus Pocus (R). Photo: @jasonmarsden, @houseofthemouse on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name : Jason Christopher Marsden

: Jason Christopher Marsden Date of birth : January 3, 1975

: January 3, 1975 Age then: 18 years old

18 years old Age now: 50 years old

50 years old Social media: Instagram

Marsden was only 18 when he provided the voice of Thackery Binx's cat form in Hocus Pocus. At the time, he had gained fame as an actor and voice actor, featuring in movies and TV shows such as Baywatch, Blossom, and Step by Step.

Trivia

Jennifer Lopez reportedly auditioned for the role of Sarah Sanderson but lost the part to Sarah Jessica Parker.

The character of Max was initially offered to Leonardo DiCaprio, but he declined it.

Sarah Jessica Parker's net worth is estimated at $200 million.

Her husband is Matthew Broderick, an American actor known for starring in WarGames (1983) as a teen government hacker.

Final word

This article answers the many searches of "How old was Sarah Jessica Parker in Hocus Pocus?" The talented actress was 27 when she first charmed audiences as one of the witchy sisters. Her timeless portrayal remains a fan favourite decades later, even after returning to the Hocus Pocus world to reprise her role.

READ MORE: Hocus Pocus 3: Release date, cast, trailer, and latest updates

Briefly.co.za shared an article about Hocus Pocus, a fantasy comedy film about three witch sisters (Mary, Sarah, and Winifred Sanderson) who were executed in Salem, Massachusetts. Three centuries after their deaths, they are accidentally resurrected on Halloween night.

Three decades after its first release, the Sanderson sisters returned for the show's second season in 2022. The show has since been renewed for a third season, but its exact release date is yet to be announced.

Source: Briefly News