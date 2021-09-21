South Africans are showering one of their own with lots of love after sharing a rejection letter from a prospective employer

Mashudu Ndhlovu headed to LinkedIn to post a letter she recently received as she looked for a job as a chartered accountant

The stunning young girl is now receiving all the good reactions from her network and many are impressed with her attitude, telling her to soldier on

Mashudu Ndhlovu is regarded as an ambitious woman with an inspiring attitude after sharing a rejection letter. The South African lady applied for a chartered accountant's role but her application was not successful.

The aspiring CA is now praised for her drive and professionalism despite not getting the job. Ndhlovu posted the rejection letter on her LinkedIn page. At the same time, many South Africans are inspired simply because she is still hopeful as far as her ambitions are concerned. She wrote:

“We fall forward. I am really grateful for the opportunity because I have been applying for years and never got an interview. Next time I will get the job. #interview #ca #aspiringca #SAICAtrainee”

Mashudu Ndhlovu is praised for having a good attitude. image: @Mashudu Mash Ndhlovu/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

@Themba Magagula said:

“Ish girl, I know the feeling. I've been failing interviews, I understand but we continue girl, all the best.”

@Nozibulo Gcabashe said:

“Me too hey from March, it hurt but we will be fine.”

@Judith Mutunga said:

“Keep pushing love, next time when you have an interview, call me the day before so I can help you with a mock interview to help you prepare.”

@Meaghaze Alpheus said:

“Yes, that is true. But this does not show why they did not select you. They do not tell your mistakes. Remember the interview has competencies and technically based questions which you need to excel in all. They also check body language and character.”

@Bongkuphiwe Nyembe said:

“I'm so sorry to hear this.”

@Thanduxolo Mtsweni said:

“Don’t give up. I think the right position will come at the right time but don’t let this deter you from applying for more jobs and putting yourself out there. Congratulations on even making it through to the interview stage.”

@Primrose Mukhethwa said:

“This is way better than being ghosted.”

