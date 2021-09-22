US actress and media personality, Nicole Richie, has a lot to be grateful for as she escaped what could have been a tragedy during her 40th birthday celebration

Nicole posted a video on Instagram that captured the terrifying moment her hair caught fire while trying to blow out her birthday candles

The actress made fun of it while sharing the video and stirred different reactions from her fans and colleagues

Hollywood star and American media personality, Nicole Richie, recently clocked 40 and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

However, the actress had more to be thankful for as she survived what could have been a tragedy on the same night when she had an intimate celebration with her close circle.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress was spotted in high spirits as she attempted to blow out the candles on her birthday cake.

Upon leaning forward to put out the candles, Nicole’s hair caught fire on both sides.

A slightly shaken Nicole pulled back and let out a scream as she and others around tried to put out the flames.

Sharing the video on her, the actress made fun of the situation as many flooded her comment section.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues react

Nicole making fun of the incident encouraged fans, colleagues to flood her comment section with more birthday wishes.

Read comments below:

ellenpompeo said:

"HBD!!! I hope you’re okay!"

ambervalletta said:

"Welcome to the Middle Ages!"

chelseahandler said:

"Happy birthday, baby! Welcome to your 40’s, where the party really gets started."

benjaminmadden said:

"Happy Birthday Sis love you and thankful for you always ❤️ stay lit."

laurenandersen said:

"That’s hot."

katherinepower said:

"A moment I’ll never forget."

