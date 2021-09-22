"Azishe": Move Over Mr Smeg, Newest Arrival Malume Pineware Has SA In Stitches

Mr Pineware has made his maiden appearance on the social media streets and it seems he might look to threaten the limelight enjoyed by Mr Smeg

A Twitter user @OtsileJK shared a picture showing Mr Pineware holding up the clear glass kettle in much the same way we've seen his counterpart doing

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers the most outrageous reactions to the post

The competition has arrived, and it seems the limelight enjoyed by Mzansi's "soft life" kettle ambassador Mr Smeg could be under threat.

That's because a self-styled Mr Pineware has made his maiden appearance on the social media streets.

Mr Smeg may soon b a thing of the past with the arrival of a new kettle man, Mr Pineware. Image: @OtsileJK/ Twitter.

Making a claim to the kettle throne, a Twitter user @OtsileJK shared a picture showing either himself or someone else sitting inside a car and holding up a glass Pineware electric kettle using one hand.

"Mr Pineware," the caption simply read.

The tweet attracted nearly 300 likes as social media users rushed to the comments section to welcome the suspected new man about town.

As usual, Briefly News scoured the comments section to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@SbongaAfrica suggested:

"You're on the right track, bro. Now next step, pick any random chick and tweet [that] they are beautiful."

@Leeposh_M wrote:

"Does the job right?!"

@Cashflow_yonela mentioned:

"Waiting for Zodwa Wabantu is beautiful tweet."

@dk_dax ventured:

"Do you bath with it??"

@Porschephile_1 added:

"Never seen a car with a kettle before. Must be English."

@Viwe_Pobana wondered:

"Oh so you're being the competition now."

@Teebo_touch said:

"More like Mr Glass."

Mr Smeg posts pic with kettle and mystery lady, Mzansi 'CSIs' try to expose her

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, has social media users buzzing after heading online to share a seriously juicy picture.

The social media influencer seems to be flaunting his relationship with a new lady and nosy South Africans just have to know who she is.

Heading online, @BucwaMichael shared the steamy snap. He seems to be holding a young lady's hand, who in turn is holding his super-famous 'Smeg' kettle.

Twitter investigators jumped on the case right away. Some users even suggested that the mystery lady might be married.

