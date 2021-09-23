“Ask the Manager”: Hilarious Maths Fail at Local Shop Has SA in Stitches

Pictures of items from a local shopping aisle have caused a stir on social media

It seems one store was trying to rip customers off, convincing patrons they were receiving a big discount when in fact they were not

Mzansi took to the comments section and many people could relate to being scammed by a big supermarket

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A picture of one local shop incorrectly marking a sale item has social media users laughing. South Africans have clearly had enough of being scammed by big stores and many took to the comments section to complain, much to the amusement of peeps.

A picture of one local shop incorrectly marking a sale item has social media users laughing. Images: @danielmarven/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @danielmarven shared the seriously funny snap.

"Always use your calculator to make sure," he captioned the post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

In the picture, it seems the store has promised a R15 discount on Bran Flakes which are now being sold for R35. However, a closer inspection reveals the discount is only about R5 as the cereal was originally sold at R39.99. Hectic!

Naturally, social media users were not here for being scammed in broad daylight. One person hilariously remarked that customers should go looking for the manager.

Check out some of the other silly comments below:

@TshilidziMic said:

"Shoprite should stop playing with people's minds, I visited the store yesterday for this red weekend they have been talking about, only a few items are on special but they put all prices on red stickers, if you don't check well you will go blind."

@yols03 said:

"Yho, I saw the same scam, went to buy noodles, the tag said R20 for 3 on single packs, when I saw the packet which has 5 single packs is R20."

@JXamhunti said:

"One teller told me, 'Customers swapped the price tag.' How on earth?"

@RomeoGrey said:

"Use a calculator before you assume."

@loga_loga2 said:

"Clicks always does that, scamming advertising."

@MandlaMchunu7 said:

"@Shoprite_SA wtf?"

Man treats bae to shopping trip, comically makes her solve equation for ATM pin

In more funny news, Briefly News previously reported that a local man has social media users laughing after placing some interesting conditions on his girlfriends latest shopping spree. It seems the gentleman will let his lady spend a ridiculous amount of cash on his bank card if she can solve his ATM pin.

Heading online, Twitter user @danielmarven shared a snap of the written message the hilarious lover-boy left his lady.

"This Guy knows how to treat his woman for sure," he sarcastically captioned the post.

South Africans were also super shocked by the post. Many ladies hilariously remarked that they'd get their brainy friends to solve the equation while some people argued that no solution to the equation would offer a 4-digit ATM pin.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@McColzos said:

"She'll just call the mathematician she knows from next door."

@TauMerrily said:

"And I don't know of any bank account pin that is made up of only two digits."

@SelloMokhari1 said:

"She must go and tap not more than R100 per transaction, eish she will need more than a year to make just 1 withdrawal."

@Perseverance_NS said:

"Ya'll please meet the man of the year..."

@Maphela_Moekets said:

"Why is the licence there?"

@Siphe43759868 said:

"I don't know maths but I would get my friends to help me out with this one."

@ntomb_zee said:

"I'm so confused nami."

Source: Briefly.co.za