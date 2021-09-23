"It Will Be Looted": UN Pledges R20m to KZN’s Looting Recovery, Mzansi Reacts

South Africans have immediately reacted to the support offered by the United Nations following the violent unrest and looting sprees in July

The province of KwaZulu-Natal recently received a donation of R20 million from UN's Nardos Bekele-Thomas towards economic recovery

According to many locals, the money will not go to where it is intended to but end up looted by corrupt officials

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The United Nations resident coordinator in South Africa, Nardos Bekele-Thomas, has donated a whopping R20 million to the KwaZulu-Natal government, however many locals feel the money will be looted by corrupt officials.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), Bekele-Thomas has pledged R20 million with the aim of boosting the provincial economy.

The United Nations has pledged R20 million to KwaZulu-Natal following looting. Image: @Mehlusizwe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

United Nations' Nardos Bekele-Thomas commits R20 million

Speaking at a recent event, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa, Bekele-Thomas, is quoted by the SABC:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“We are committing more than R20 million as a catalytic to support the implementation of this programme. This includes R10 million to support education programmes because the future is what we have to work on. R7 million is for social cohesion, dialogues and R2 million to support GBV factors in the province.”

IOL also carried the same post, saying that more than 4 000 businesses were looted and destroyed and more than 1.5 million people were left without jobs. She added:

“The intentions of the support that we wish to provide through this MOU complements ongoing efforts of the provincial government while ensuring we avoid duplication of efforts.”

Mzansi is now responding on social media and Briefly News went to select a few reactions.

reads:

@Siphesihle Ngwenya said:

“Why not come to the people to raise money to grow our own economy, why always individual contribution, because they create economic difficulty for us on the ground. Come on, do not give favours at the expense of the indigenous people's resources.”

@Donald Christie said:

“It will be looted the day it arrives in SA.”

@Honourable Macheke said:

“Straight to ANC's pockets.”

@Azanian Tena said:

“That's how cheap is our country, she's buying her stake at your highest Queen Elizabeth's Private Company.”

Livelihoods lost: Sad post shows destruction looting caused to small businesses

Checking out previous stories, Briefly News published that it seems many small and black-owned businesses have been negatively affected by the surge in looting action across the country.

As the instances of blatant criminality become more frequent, so too are these devastating acts being caught on camera.

Heading online, @thalith49675954 first shared a post documenting the gruelling experiences of business owners in the aftermath of the looting. Briefly News also compiled a few more tweets displaying the difficult situation.

Source: Briefly.co.za