Minnie Dlamini-Jones cannot believe it has already been 3 years since her brother Khosini Dlamini passed away

Taking to social media on his 3rd death anniversary, Minnie made it known that her heart still hurts every day

Fans took to the comment section of Minnie’s post to show her some love and support on a very difficult day

Minnie Dlamini-Jones has a hole in her heart that will never be filled. Having lost her brother, Khosini Dlamini, three years ago, Minnie still struggles every day.

It has been exactly 3 years since TV presenter and Actress Minnie Dlamini-Jones lost her brother. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media on Khosini’s third death anniversary, Minnie posted a cheerful snap of her late brother while she sat with a heavy heart, reported ZAlebs.

Minnie still sometimes feels like it is all a bad dream, then reality hits her and her heart breaks a little more. Khosini’s death hit Minnie hard, and the pain keeps on hurting.

Minnie posted:

“3 Years today & it still doesn’t feel real

“I used to fear death but now I have something to look forward to ❤️

“I love you always my boy #CaptainK ✈️ #DloziLami ”

Taking to the comment section of Minnie’s post, fans and friends let her know that they are here for her. Some cannot believe that it has already been three years since Khosini passed.

@dr_xoli_mdletshe commented:

“3 years????? Why does it seem so recent?

“An asset to the world and heaven. Rest easy bro, in a better place than this we live in.”

@jarreddoyle13 showed Minnie some love:

“Love you my friend ❤️”

@tiyajumbe_ showed support:

“May God continue comforting your family ⚘⚘”

@nizibone_sakwe1 heart hurts for Minnie:

“Ahhh Madlamini ️️️”

