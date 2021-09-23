A picture of two local women rocking it in traditional attire has SA super excited

It seems the pretty ladies were celebrating Heritage Day at work and really came through to slay

Mzansi took to the comments section and was really crushing on the ladies and their outfits

Two beautiful women have the internet buzzing after sharing some pretty wonderful pictures of themselves in traditional attire. The lovely ladies rocked their favourite doeks and colourful apparel to work in celebration of Heritage Day.

These lovely ladies are shutting it down with their Heritage Day attire. Images: @Yirhakaz/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Heading online, Twitter user @Yirhakaz shared the wonderful pictures.

"Pre Heritage day apha at work, nothing heavy," she captioned the post along with a blushing face emoji.

It seems the ladies took to the corridor of their workplace, posing like true supermodels in the stairway. One of the women rocked a floral green pants and head wrap while the other wore a flaterring red gown that really stole the show.

These African queens are really embracing their beauty.

Check out some of the reactions to the pictures below:

@DaZwelist said:

"Looking gorgeous."

@TakaTina1 said:

"Aksemhle sis."

@uSisNwai said:

"Anisebahle."

"Semhle”: Little girl in stunning Heritage Day outfit wins local peeps' hearts

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that a little girl in stunning traditional wear has won the online family. The young African lady is spotted on social media wearing her traditional Swazi wear.

According to the viral post by Zusiphe Lisa, the young lady was ready to head to school and she wanted to impress her 'aunty'. The social media account holder went online to brag about the young stunner and Mzansi is seriously thrilled by this beautiful snap.

As South Africans celebrate Heritage Day this Friday, many social media users are set to share their images as they also boast about their traditional outfits. Many people are in unison as they praise the young Swazi queen and some decided to hit the like button or tab.

The bubbly woman wrote on Twitter:

“My bestie’s daughter, she came to show me her outfit before going to school but she asked why am I in pyjamas.”

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Nontyatyambo12 said:

“Ubuhle bakhe.”

@AwodimpleA said:

“Your besti akasemhle mapatuni.”

@JuksAfrica said:

“Beautiful retsa neng wa rona.”

@MtsweniG2 said:

“She's so cute.”

@JojoMongami said:

“Nxapoo…”

@MayizukisweM said:

“Kasemhle.”

@ForeverBlackKZN said:

“Nami I'm asking ke. She's cute.”

