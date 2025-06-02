A vehicle resembling a police car caused a massive stir online due to its condition, and more

People were stunned by how the moving car and the TikTok video gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip of the police car as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

South Africans were left speechless after a video surfaced online showing a police vehicle in a shocking condition.

Mzansi was left stunned after a TikTok video showed a South African police car in shocking condition. Image: Kypros

SA stunned by poor state of police car on camera

The video, which was shared by TikTok user @nokwazii_2, quickly gained traction on social media, sparking concern, humour, and a flood of reactions from netizens.

In the video, one could see the car driving on the road with the driver’s door completely missing. The officer appears unfazed, navigating the streets as if everything was in perfect order. The incident has raised eyebrows across the country, with many questioning how such a vehicle could still be in use for official duties.

Mzansi netizens didn’t hold back as they flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. Some were shocked by the state of the car, pointing to it as a reflection of the challenges facing certain departments within the police service. Others, however, found humour in the situation, joking about the officer’s resilience and ability to keep it moving no matter what.

The clip has ignited a broader discussion about the condition of police resources and the standards of vehicle maintenance in some areas. It’s unclear where and when the video was taken, but the public is now calling for accountability and urgent intervention to ensure the safety of both officers and civilians.

While the footage may have amused some, it highlights a concerning issue within the South African Police Service the need for properly maintained equipment to ensure effective and safe policing.

Take a look at the video below:

SA chimes in on the police car

Mzansi social media users had plenty to say after the clip of a police car missing its driver’s door surfaced online. The bizarre sight left many stunned, while others found humour in the situation. From concerns about safety to jokes, netizens didn’t hold back as they reacted to the clip.

Salvatoris Thabile M said:

"I don’t think is the police officer who was driving this car because wow, it doesn’t make sence."

AHugeMonkey24 shared:

"That car is like the state of our country."

Lady D added:

"Terrible things are happening in South Africa."

Sum Guy stated:

"Is it actually illegal though? jeeps drive without doors all the time."

Majossy kalwenya commented:

"Guys this is government car or its private car. Whats wrong South African governments I mean ANc."

Detective Mfana Ozithandayo was amused:

"Sometimes I wonder how people with no data survive South Africa."

A TikTok video showcasing a South African police car in shocking condition stunned Mzansi. Image: RapidEye

