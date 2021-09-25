Somizi Mhlongo took to Instagram to celebrate Heritage Day 2021 by wearing an amazing ensemble

The outfit was made from different clothing items that celebrated both Zulu and Ndebele traditions

Social media users loved the snaps and many of them wanted to get their hands on his amazing shoes

Somizi Mhlongo used Heritage Day 2021 to go deep and celebrate his Ndebele roots. He wore an amazing ensemble inspired by his tribe.

He wore a custom pair of sneakers created especially to celebrate his roots on Heritage Day by Bathu shoes.

MOYO by BiBI created his calf and headpieces and his Zulu beads were made by Wanita KaNgcobo. He captioned the snap with one word

"Proud."

He also posted a video showing off the outfit with more details about the individual items.

Social media users loved his outfit and the pride he had in his heritage

dudu_ntuli:

"That's our Ndebele colours Somsom give me the sneaker place. "

sandille_mrstwice:

"Definitely, I am gone buy this oneI thought you forget us, Ndebele people, "

itts.candy:

"Come back to idols we miss you."

zettiefierce8234:

"One thing about My Som Som!! He understands the Assignment Always!!!! Yassssssss"

thembakazi27:

"On this pic indeed I can say happy heritage day indeed with that beauty and colours ❤ if you didn't see a rainbow in this heritage month then I don't know "

Makhadzi slays Heritage Day celebrations, wears 9 different traditional outfits

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi won Heritage Day after she wore 9 traditional outfits to commemorate the day. The singer and dancer went all out and stunned her fans by rocking the gorgeous looks.

Makhadzi is from the Venda tribe but she felt that wearing all 9 traditional outfits would bring a sense of unity among the different tribes in Africa.

She said:

“Today I decided to wear all 9 official language outfits for heritage day ... I am a Venda lady with African blood. I believe that as AFRICAN WE ARE ALL 1 .. and love and peace it’s life.”

