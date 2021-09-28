People gathered in Durban on Monday to protest the mask mandate currently implemented in South Africa

The group of people, who come from different political organisations and civil society groups, believe that the mask mandate is a form of control

South Africans were critical of the actions taken by the protestors and some stated that their opinions are reckless

DURBAN - A group of people on Monday under the Unity Group in Durban took to the streets to protest the mask mandate in South Africa.

The protest was led by Michael Southwood, who likened the mask mandate to Adolf Hilter forcing German citizens to wear a star as a form of control.

Protestors gathered in Durban to burn their masks on Monday.

Source: Twitter

The protest was joined by other political organisations, including the People’s Revolutionary Movement, Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, the Land Party and Unemployed Graduate Movement, who threw their masks to the ground and set them on fire, reports TimesLIVE.

The protestors claimed that the mask mandate has no scientific backing and President Cyril Ramaphosa was trying to control the masses with mask mandate and vaccine passports.

Protestors were also gathered against vaccine passports and claimed that the government will soon deny people access to certain activities and services if they are not vaccinated, according to SowetanLIVE.

The group of protestors planned to go mobilise to Durban City Hall but were stopped by the South African Police Services.

Briefly News a few comments on the Durban anti-mask protest from social media users, here's what people had to say:

@Sunny2019bee commented:

"This is is telling the truth n no corona its evil act from gvt."

@SharkboyDBN commented:

"Reckless with other people's lives. Trying too hard to pander to the crowd..."

@thebish27 commented:

"Southwood of the Unity Group is certifiably craycray…. But dangerous. He is now calling for the active removal of @CyrilRamaphosa and insurrection."

@JaimeLeighsDad commented:

"Clearly Covid kills some but not all who get it. So this exercise is comparable to water buffalo crossing a river during their migration. Many will make it across but many will succumb to crocodiles. The other comparable thing is these people have the brains of herd animals."

@Indepentdepend1 commented:

"Lol, same people will be wearing the masks entering the shops tomorrow."

@petermuller6 commented:

"China has been using masks during flu season for decades... Healthcare workers have recognised mask wearing as a means to protect both the wearer and others... selfish self-serving attitudes will not help stop the spread"

Anti-vaccine passports protests planned for the weekend in South Africa along with 40 other countries

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are planning to hit the streets this weekend to protest the highly debated vaccine passports the government wants to introduce in the coming weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced at his most recent State of the Nation Address that the government was looking into using a vaccine passport system as proof of vaccination against the coronavirus.

According to TimesLIVE, the protest will take place on Saturday and will be under the World Wide Rally For Freedom banner.

South Africans will be joining at least 40 other countries that are also fighting against vaccine passports becoming a requirement to access clubs, restaurants and even sporting venues.

Source: Briefly.co.za