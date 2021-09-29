Mr Smeg put a fresh new face out on his social media page, his stunning sister who goes by the name of Nita

Sharing a gorgeous snap of his sister and introducing her to his large following, Mr Smeg must have known what was coming next

The comment section of Nita’s picture was flooded with thirsty men asking Mr Smeg if they can take her out on a date

Popular social media user Michael Bucwa, more commonly known as Mr Smeg, recently showed off his sister and she went down smoothers than a cup of coffee made by his red kettle!

Mr Smeg took to his social media page with a snap of his sister, introducing Nita to his many followers. She’s a hottie!

@BucwaMichael posted:

Whether or not this was an attempt at finding his beautiful sister a suiter, peeps went in hard. Nita got enough date offers to have her eating out for mahala for the next month.

You can’t go around posting fire snaps of your gorgeous sis and expecting anything less, nje!

Here are some of the sizzling comments and date offers:

@BJTembe1 is sure Mr Smeg’s sister has high standards:

“She can only settle for a Smeg owner this one.”

@MrDee_deza asked Nita out on a date:

“@Nita_Bucwa can I take you out for lunch?”

@mrgoomede stated his case, the appliances must create an alliance lol:

@Nhlanhl97690162 was feeling the heat:

@lightz_masterZA is thirsty:

