Cosatu wants the Covid 19 vaccination programme to reach people that live in rural areas and townships

The trade union has also proposed vaccinations for children over the age of 12 and for the government to introduce booster shots

Cosatu has also raised a number of concerns about vaccine certificates and have asked how they be accessible to people without technology

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's largest trade union, Cosatu says if the country is going to reach the target of getting 70% of the population vaccinated then the SA government needs to take vaccines to the people.

The union is urging health officials to take Covid 19 jabs to informal settlements, taxi ranks, townships, farms and even villages to reach the set goal.

Cosatu wants guarantees that the vaccine certificate will not be abused before the organisation can come on board. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The organisation even suggest that the jab should also be administered to children over the age of 12 and health officials should provide booster shots for healthcare official and elderly people, reports TimesLIVE.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement about vaccines certificates, Cosatu stated that it was still sceptical about the idea.

The union raised a few concerns about the vaccine certificate stating that there is currently no clarity about how they will be protected from being abused by people. Cosatu also asked how the vaccine certificates would be accessed by people who come from rural backgrounds without access to technology.

The organisation stated they want assurance that people will not be able to buy vaccine certificates because that would compromise the vaccine programme.

While Cosatu is in favour of the government's vaccine programme, the organisation previously stated that it does not support mandatory vaccination in the workplace, something big companies are starting to implement, according to SowetanLIVE.

Covid 19: Democratic Alliance's John Steenhuisen wants an End to the State of Disaster

Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says the political organisation is not in favour of mandatory Covid 19 vaccinations.

The statement comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the South African government would be issuing vaccination certificates.

In an interview with eNCA, Steenhusien started off by criticising Ramaphosa for encouraging South Africans to follow lockdown regulations when people clearly disregarded the regulations at the ANC's manifesto launch.

When it comes to vaccinations, Steenhusien says that South Africa now has an excess amount of vaccines and every adult in the country who wants the vaccine could have gotten it by now. He said that it was time for South Africa to return to some form of normalcy without the State of Disaster.

