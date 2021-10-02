Springboks stun All Blacks with 31-29 win in exhilarating match

The Springboks won a snatch victory against the All Blacks in their final match of the Rugby Championship

The green machine dominated the game until the final five minutes when the All Blacks scored a penalty putting them into the lead

Elton Jantjites put things right with a last-minute penalty securing the win for South Africa

The Springboks played their hearts out in their final match of the Rugby Championship. They had suffered defeat at the hands of the Wallabies and the All Blacks.

Their dreams of a final had been shattered but they refused to go quietly into the night and dominate the game.

Springboks gave New Zealand a taste of their own medicine and turn the tables in the final minutes. Photo credit: @Springboks

Source: Twitter

The All Blacks only managed to claw their way into the lead by one point in the last five minutes of the game and this was short-lived.

Lukhanyo Am made an absolutely sublime pass to secure a world-class try.

Elton Jantjies saved that day with a last-minute penalty that put South Africa back in front and resulted in them winning the match.

Social media users react to the exciting match

@jaredwright17:

"For all the times New Zealand has beaten the Springboks in the final 10 minutes, it feels so good to be on the other side of it! #RSAvNZL."

@ALM2G:

"Undoubtedly the best game of rugby for as long as I can remember. Congratulations #Springboks #RugbyChampionship #RSAvNZL."

@MunsterSUAF:

"Everything about today's test game is why I love the game. Rugby was the true winner today #RSAvNZL."

Source: Briefly.co.za