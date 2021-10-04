Benni McCarthy given a stunning car worth just over R600k for stellar management

A true legend of the game, Benni McCarthy is reaping the rewards of his success. The AmaZulu manager has just received a lovely gift from a car manufacturer and will now be riding around the town serving style and major class.

Benni McCarthy has been impressing as the coach of AmaZulu and this led to him being awarded a lovely new Mitsubishi car for his efforts. Last season, in particular, was a memorable season for the club and they ended up qualifying for the CAF Champions League.

Benni is now guiding his team in the CAF Champions League, where they are vying for continental glory.

Benni McCarthy has received a lovely gift from Mitsubishi. Image: @AmaZuluFootball

The Cape Town-born manager has risen quickly through the ranks of management, having led Cape Town City to an MTN8 title in 2018/19 and Usuthu to a second-place finish in the DStv Premiership according to a report by KickOff.

The Bafana Bafana icon appears to have been rewarded for his outstanding performance with the eThekwini-based side, as club partner Mitsubishi has presented him with the keys to the elegant Pajero Sport SUV.

McCarthy was one of the happy recipients of one of the vehicles when it was announced in August that the two companies had formed a collaboration, with McCarthy being one of the lucky recipients of one of their vehicles.

Taking to social media, AmaZulu honoured McCarthy with the caption:

“Our friends at Mitsubishi Motors dropped by today to deliver a new level of adventure for our coach, Benni McCarthy with the handover of a slick new Pajero. Talk about a perfect pairing between a legend of the road and of the game."

