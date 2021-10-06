Nomcebo Zikode feels extremely blessed to be a mother and she could not be more proud of the young man her boy has grown to be

Taking to social media on her son Mnotho’s birthday, Nomcebo made it known just how grateful she is for him

All of Nomcebo’s people took to the comment section of her sweet post to help make Mnotho’s birthday extra special

South African singer and songwriter Nomcebo Nothule Nkwanyana, more popularly known as Nomcebo Zikode, is one proud momma.

Nomcebo Zikode took to social media to celebrate her sweet boy on his birthday. She is one proud momma. image: @nomcebo_zikode

Source: Instagram

Taking to social media to wish her sweet son Mnotho a happy birthday, Nomcebo two cute snaps of her boy, letting him know just how much she loves him. Nomcebo is so proud of the incredible young man that he is.

There is nothing more powerful than a mother’s love!

Nomcebo posted:

“Happy birthday my son.

“Ukhule uhloniphe umhlaba.

“Mommy loves you ”

Fans, fellow celebs and friends flocked to the comment section of Nomcebo’s post to help wish Mnotho a happy birthday. Young man, you are going to do great things!

Check out some of the awesome wishes:

@khabonina_q said:

“Happy birthday handsome little man. May you be blessed with so much more. We love you ”

@zandiletshawekazi said:

“Happy birthday to boy ”

@mitchell3809 said:

“Happy and Blessed Birthday Handsome ❤️”

@glean_modilim said:

“October baby Mnotho wesizwe wishing u long life grace, good health and favor my boy. Aunty owes u a big hug”

Nomcebo Zikode makes her standing with Master KG known

Nomcebo has set the record straight about where her relationship with Master KG stands. The vocalist has shed some light on the royalties saga, saying her problem was never with the producer but rather with the record label that is withholding her money, reported Briefly News.

Earlier this year, The Guardian reported that the talented vocalist had not been paid a cent for her work on the global hit.

ZAlebs reports that the two are currently on completely separate world tours. Neither Nomcebo nor Master KG has included each other in their individual promotion of the track, alluding to some serious tension.

