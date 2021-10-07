The British Film Institute London Film Festival began yesterday and is set to run until Sunday, 17 October

Beyoncé and Jay Z are in attendance at the opening night of the festival that is set to showcase over 300 films and documentaries

The Carters posted pictures looking absolutely breathtaking and one comment read: "I'm glad that I lived to see this"

The BFI London Film Festival began yesterday and Beyoncé and Jay Z were among the A-list celebs who attended the opening night. The power couple looked absolutely stunning as they shared photos on their social media accounts.

Beyoncé has shared some incredible photos of her and Jay Z at the BFI film festival opening night. Image: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé took to Instagram to give fans a look at her and hubby Jay-Z's classic look for the evening, raking up millions of likes and comments.

Here is a look at the gorgeous couple.

Evening Standard reports that the kick-starting night saw Hollywood stars such as Idris Elba and Regina King in attendance too.

Followers raced to the comments to shower the couple in compliments.

@melanie.glorious commented:

"I'm glad that I lived to see this."

@jayoncecarteriv wrote:

"So you were at the premiere and we’re just now seeing you! WOW Beyoncé! WOW!"

@diamond_shonna added:

"Thank you for this blessing queen."

