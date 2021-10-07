A mother of six has thought it well to feed the hungry kids in her neighbourhood after discovering their parents are poor

After she set up a GoFundMe account, she was able to get more money to fund her lofty charity as kids got well fed

Champale said sometimes kids who had been fed during the day came for more at night and she always obliged them

A kind woman, Champale Anderson, is using her resources to change the lives of many in her neighbourhood. For years she has been feeding kids.

When the mother of six children in North St Louis knew that there are people in her community who could not afford to eat good food, she provided a solution, BOTWC reports.

The woman said she knows what it means to be hungry. Photo source: BOTWC, NY Post

Pick free food or donate

The woman put a signboard in front of her house to tell people that they could walk in and eat free snacks and also that whoever wants to donate towards the cause can do so.

Champale said that she has been sponsoring the charity from her own purse. When donations came in from her GoFundMe page, she used it to get groceries towards making the free snacks, NY Post reports.

She became their angel

The woman started the initiative because she noticed that children were always hungry when they return home from school.

With her kind gesture, the kids now have a place to run to as soon as they get off their school bus. She makes 100 bags of snacks every day. Champale said sometimes parents follow their kids to pick up the food.

She said:

“Sometimes kids get a bag and come back to my house around 7 p.m. because that may be the only meal they have during the day. They ask for another bag and I say, ‘Of course'.”

