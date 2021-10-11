Deontay Wilder was defeated via a knockout victory in his trilogy fight by Tyson Fury at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas

The Bronze Bomber accused the British World heavyweight champion of cheating and asked for his gloves be cut open

Wilder claimed Fury had horse hair in his gloves, reducing the padding to consequently hit a harder punch

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Just before their heavyweight bout over the weekend, Deontay Wilder reportedly ordered for a rip up of Tyson Fury's boxing gloves as he alleged the Briton was cheating, Fox Sports reports.

Fury defeated Wilder to retain his WBC World Heavyweight title, but there was drama just before the epic fight as the Bronze Bomber alleged that his opponent was cheating.

According to Wilder, Fury had horse hair in his gloves, reducing the padding to consequently hit a harder punch and he asked officials to cut it open.

Deontay Wilder accuses wilder of cheating. Photo: Bradley Collyer

Source: Getty Images

Before the match, Wilder told 78SportsTV via SPORTbible:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"What happened was Fury's glove that he's chosen, which is the same thing he had last time, had little to no padding.

"The rest of it was horse hair, we thought horse hair was out of the question and was illegal, but they said it was [OK], so we said cool.

"They opened up my glove padding is at least two to three inches thick. My argument was that this is not enough padding in these gloves.

"Of course it can't go down but it can go left to right in the pad. I started to explain to him of course it can't go up and down but it can be spread left to right."

Fury finally ended the trilogy in the 11th round of the third fight, stopping Wilder who had been down three times before the ending.

Tyson Fury captured in Las Vegas nightclub hours after brutally knocking out Deontay Wilder

Briefly News earlier reported that the Gypsy King celebrated his epic win over Deontay Wilder in style as he was spotted at a nightclub hours after his victory over the Bronze Bomber.

Following the intense battle which saw Fury retain his WBA title, fans would have expected the Briton to return to his hotel room to relax.

But the 33-year-old was spotted without a top as he was in the spotlight at the Hakkasan nightclub, next to the MGM Grand where he defeated Wilder.

Source: Briefly.co.za