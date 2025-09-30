“Fire Was 95% Contained”: Raging Blaze Threatens Luxe Homes in Cape Town

A fire that broke out near the Pipe Track hiking trail near Table Mountain nearly reached Camps Bay homes

SANParks spokesperson Charles Phahlane confirmed that the fire was 95% contained and shared how many hectares of vegetation were affected

While some people worried about the safety of the affluent community, others wondered if the fire had been started on purpose

The fire in Camps Bay approached a few homes. Fortunately, it was contained in time. Images: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park, Life of Mike

On 29 September, 2025, a nasty fire broke out in Camps Bay, an affluent suburb in Cape Town. While ground firefighting crews were deployed to the affected hiking area near the Pipe Track on Table Mountain, the blaze seemed to be heading closer to luxury homes.

Yesterday, Facebook user Life of Mike shared a video on his account of the fire's smoke floating over the houses, noting that it was "getting too close." This morning, SABC News spoke to Charles Phahlane, the spokesperson for the South African National Parks (SANParks), who shared that the firefighters successfully contained the flames. Water bombing, also known as aerial firefighting, played a significant role in saving the homes of many.

Charles told the above-mentioned publication:

"Yesterday evening, when the helicopters came, the fire was 95% contained. We're quite happy with the progress we've made in attending to this fire."

Charles also noted that a total of 25 hectares of vegetation were affected. However, he did not share the cause of the flames as it is still under investigation.

During the ongoing blaze, SANParks shared that an estimated 90 firefighters from SANParks, NCC Wildfire Services, the City of Cape Town Fire & Rescue Services, Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), and Working on Fire (WoF) bravely worked to contain the fire, and their efforts were greatly appreciated.

Four of the estimated 90 firefighters who worked tirelessly to contain the raging flames in Camps Bay. Image: SANParks - Table Mountain National Park

As a precaution, the following hiking trails, including Pipe Track, were closed to the public:

Footpaths and Jeep tracks to Camps Bay

Theresa and Geneva avenues

Trails above the Twelve Apostles

All footpaths accessing Camps Bay from Back Table and Apostle Battery

Mzansi reacts to fire near Camps Bay homes

Upon seeing Life of Mike's nail-biting video, a few local members of the online community rushed to the comment section with concern. However, some took the political route and pointed the finger at a couple of parties.

A concerned Julian Siebrits shared:

"I hope the community is okay."

Christa De Smidt assumed the cause of the blaze and said:

"Probably set on fire again."

James Coldicott speculated about the ruling party, stating:

"The ANC is busy having fun again."

Brian Sukers told the Democratic Alliance:

"DA, help them."

Anna Garrs added in the comments:

"All those wealthy people who live in their houses six months of the year! What a shame."

RG Frick remarked under the post:

"If you can't have it, burn it."

See how close the fire came to residential homes in the Facebook video below:

