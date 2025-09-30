A video on TikTok showed vehicles speeding and overtaking trucks on Vanryhns Pass, although people questioned the validity of the speed

The pass in the Northern Cape was named after politician and clergyman, Petrus Benjamin van Ryhn

Several people on the internet in the post's comment section pointed out how reckless the driving was

A viral video of vehicles that appeared to be speeding on Vanryhns Pass, with views in the millions, left many online community members in shock and fearing for the motorists' safety. However, some people thought there was a reason for the increased speed.

TikTok user @makabongwefistossporo uploaded the video to his account on 21 September, 2025. However, the exact date the video was taken is unknown. The clip showed a car, with a trailer attached, seemingly racing down the pass. While some questioned whether the video was edited, it was clear to see the danger when the vehicle overtook trucks and zoomed around the bends.

The vehicle behind the car, from where the footage was taken, also seemed to increase its speed.

Where is Vanryhns Pass?

Vanryhns Pass, according to Mountain Passes South Africa, forms part of the R27 between Vanryhnsdorp and Nieuwoudtville in the Northern Cape and is under 9km. It is named after Petrus Benjamin van Ryhn, a clergyman and politician in the old mission settlement of Troe-Troe.

Reckless driving concerns the internet

After garnering over 4.6 million views since its publication, thousands of people from the online crowd took to the comment section, expressing their concern for the drivers and passengers. Others felt they knew what was going on in the clip and noted that it was sped up.

A frustrated @nozi_vanheerden asked the public:

"Do people not understand the purpose of barrier lines?"

@vigosvic012, whose profession is often linked to reckless driving, said:

"I am a taxi driver, but this is totally wrong."

@learn_with_chris_ told the online community:

"Yoh, I will never. I was pressing the brakes here on the sofa."

@drlhuu wrote under the post:

"Overtaking on curves is a very dangerous game."

@effort3356 shared with the online community:

"I once drove with my cousin at night. He was driving like this, and I tried to concentrate on my phone, but yoh, I couldn't help that I was also pressing the brakes on the passenger seat."

@www.tiktok.com.stingray stated with a laugh:

"The car in front is also moving like it's being controlled by a remote."

@dingzo11, who may not have known that a different audio was put over the video, shared their opinion in the comment section:

"But in my view, this video is switched on 2x speed. The car is moving slowly, hence the voices don't belong to the video. I am not going to teach people everything every day."

@renaissance_period also added their opinion, writing:

"I live in Bitterfontein and we take the Vanryhns pass every other day. This is a sped-up video. The pass was most likely closed due to road works, so everyone at the bottom of the mountain had to wait for the people at the top to get down. Then the top of the mountain will be closed for the people at the bottom to go up. Everyone in cars will be passing all the trucks because nobody wants to be stuck behind a truck."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

