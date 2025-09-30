A little girl went viral after putting on a show while taking part in a Sports Day race

The kid hilariously showed that she was 100% sure that she would win the challenge she was about to face

Online users were confident that she was guaranteed victory thanks to the advantage her hair gave her

A TikTok video of a girl participating in a race at school became a viral hit. People were in stitches as the girl realised she was guaranteed the best chance of winning without trying.

The video of the witty little girl received thousands of likes. Hundreds of people commented on the video, making jokes.

In a TikTok video by @omarrthomas_, a little girl was getting ready to win a race against her peers. The kid was beaming because the competition needed her to balance a ring on your head and race other kids. She hilariously gave the person recording a deep bow like a sensei ready to teach a lesson because she was wearing a pineapple afro puff that fit in the ring snugly. People were in stitches after seeing her take off and effortlessly carry the ring while other kids struggled.

South Africa gushes over girl's afro

TikTok viewers thought a little girl was hilarious. Online users joked about the unfair advantage she had over her peers because of her afro. Some argued that her hack to win the race was unfair, but many disagreed and defended her win. Watch the video of the little girl's hilarious Sport Day moment below:

Jaëlle 🦋 joked about the kid's strategy;

"Black women in STEM 👏🏾👏🏾"

Teboho commented:

"Please, why did I think that was an accessory and part of her outfit💀, I didn't realise till they started running."

LeaLea could relate:

"My daughter did the same 🤣"

Jay - Hyphenated History UK was in stitches:

"Look at her pretending to struggle to keep it on 😭"

Raysah said:

"It's not her fault, she was born with a crown🥰"

Lauren was amused by the kid:

"It took me far too long to realise what was happening, I thought it was her hairband cause it matched her jacket 😂"

filmgirl36 argued:

"Nah all kids could have had a top bun if they wanted…so it’s not fair 😅 they should have made all the kids have their hair down before participating 😁"

Tanae 🤓 defended the kid's victory:

"Clearly, the people who made this challenge were not thinking about her, so she doesn't need to think about them when she wins!! I'm happy she had the opportunity to show off her advantages. My hair was riddled with relaxers when I was this young."

