Dr Musa Makes It Clear That He Has No Time for Trolls with “Smol Boy Energy”

Dr Musa Mthombeni has recently received a ton of backlash from individuals on social media who feel that he is overdoing his love shower for his wife

The celeb doctor went from being praised for being a man of example for loving his wife so fiercely, to having trolls coming for him for the same reason

The loving husband has broken his silence on the negativity and has told the peeps who have a problem with how much he loves his wife to check themselves

Dr Musa Mthombeni has earned his place as Mzansi's favourite husband. Women in South Ah have praised the newlywed for his enviable display of affection towards Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni. Some peeps however do not share the sentiment, calling him out for doing too much. Musa has spoken up and made it known that he is completely unapologetic about loving Liesl the way he does.

Dr Musa has clapped at haters who feel threatened by how much he loves his wife.

Source: Instagram

TimesLIVE reports that Mthombeni's marital bliss has been interrupted by trolls who feel hot and bothered by Musa's constant display of affection for his wife. Every time the doting husband trends for putting positivity into the world, he gets major backlash.

Dr Musa has finally had enough of all the negative Nelly's and clapped back at that even harder.

Mthombeni wrote:

"To those that believe that love is Depriving your partner of affection because “ women will get a big head” and then leave you..Really? This is the highest level of Smol boy energy I’ve ever heard of. Surely, this is not the reason. Surely!!"

Followers flocked together to defend the doctor and also confirm that the ones hating really are the ones with a problem. ZAlebs reports that actress Nolwazi Ngubeni also stepped in to defend her friend. She wrote:

"My friend. Love your wife louder. Live your life more fully. Love deeper. Just live your life man. People should really mind their own. As far as I’m concerned, khuphula i-volume."

