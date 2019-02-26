60+ best Sepedi traditional attire images for ladies and men 2022

Nothing is more beautiful than South Africa's diverse culture. Hundreds of communities and thousands of sub-tribes spread across the country share cultural beliefs and practices. It is common to see other tribes donning the beautiful Sepedi traditional attires of the Bapedi people during events, especially weddings.

The Bapedi tribe (also known as Pedi and Basotho) resides in Limpopo province, and their language is among the 11 official languages in South Africa. They showcase their culture in many ways, from food to dressing.

Best Sepedi traditional attires for ladies and men

Basotho people do not wear their Sepedi traditional attires during special occasions only. They have made these clothes should be part of their daily lives. Additionally, a Pedi traditional attire for a man should match the colours of his woman's dress.

Modern Sepedi traditional clothing for women

Sepedi traditional dresses have beautiful bright colours and exotic designs. The bright colours signify the people's happiness, while the designs symbolize their unique sense of creativity. Check out these gorgeous Sepedi traditional dresses in 2022; designs and pictures:

1. A white body-con Sepedi attire

A lady wearing a body-con mini dress with flaring pink fibers. Photo: @Lerato MovanGardia Khalo

Conservative Bapedi women do not wear body-con mini dresses, unlike today's ladies who adore this modern Sepedi traditional clothing. For instance, the young lady added flaring pink fibers to the mini dress' waistline to make it look more stunning.

2. A purple peplum Sepedi dress

A lady wearing a purple peplum Sepedi dress and heels. Photo: @sanaadesigns

The frills on the waistline and the puffed sleeves add uniqueness to this purple peplum Sepedi outfit. Adding the polka-like decorations on the hem, neckline, waistline, and sleeves was also a brilliant idea. A frill is a strip of gathered or pleated material sewn onto a garment as a decoration.

3. A white peplum Sepedi attire

A lady wearing a headpiece and a white peplum Sepedi attire with colourful decorations. Photo: @manyakum

Wear a matching headpiece, a pair of heels, and ornaments with your peplum Sepedi attire for a more striking look. Peplum dresses and heels enhance the length of your legs by making them look taller and slimmer.

4. A blue and pink one-shoulder Sepedi skater dress

A lady wearing a blue and pink one-shoulder Sepedi skater dress with a colourful hemline. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

A one-shoulder Sepedi skater dress is perfect for everyday use. You can mix and match it with several ornaments and shoes from your wardrobe. It is a flattering design that will never go out of fashion.

5. Blue one-shoulder Sepedi skater dress

A lady wearing a blue one-shoulder Sepedi skater dress with colourful stripes on the sleeve and hemline. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Wear your one-shoulder Sepedi skater dresses with pride because there is nothing wrong with embracing your vibe. The cute butterfly sleeve has colourful stripes that match the hem's stripes.

6. A green one-shoulder Sepedi dress

A lady wearing a green one-shoulder Sepedi dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Bapedi women achieve stunning designs for their dresses by using different materials on the bodice and skirts. Borrow ideas from these iconic designs when making your one-shoulder Sepedi dress.

7. A knee-high cream Sepedi skater dress

A lady wearing a knee-high cream Sepedi skater dress with colourful stripes. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Unlike body-con mini dresses, knee-high Sepedi skater outfits are popular among the Basothos. The ladies are also not afraid to complement these dresses with make-up, high heels and bold hairstyles for a more stunning appearance.

8. A black knee-high Sepedi skater dress

A lady wearing a black knee-high Sepedi skater dress with white decorations. Photo: @manyakum

You will never go wrong with a black knee-high Sepedi skater dress with minimal decorations. Black and white are always a perfect combination for any skin complexion. Reserve a white or black handheld clutch, midi coat, and knee-high boots for a cold weekend night outing.

9. A green knee-high Sepedi skater dress

A lady wearing a green knee-high Sepedi skater dress with colourful stripes. Photo: @lorraine_kh

A one-shoulder knee-high Sepedi skater dress with a butterfly sleeve gives a lady a chick and classy look. Heeled shoes or boots instantly dress up any look, but you can also go for wedge sandals in the summer.

10. A knee-high maroon Sepedi skater dress with pleats

A lady wearing a pleated knee-high maroon Sepedi skater dress with a yellow headpiece. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

The yellow headpiece perfectly complements this pleated knee-high maroon Sepedi skater dress. Bapedi women go for sneakers for any outfit because they are sleek and comfy. Wear minimal mascara and neutral colours on your lips when going out in this dress.

11. A white knee-length Sepedi dress with layers

A lady wearing a knee-length tiered Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

Some call this a tiered design, while others know it as a staircase dress. This design hides your belly and side fat by slimming your waistline to create an hourglass-like figure. As a result, the dress tricks the eye into seeing a slimmer figure.

12. A knee-length grey Sepedi dress with pleats

A lady wearing a knee-length pleated Sepedi dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

A Sepedi dress that is a little longer than the knee or maxi length makes you look thinner. Skater dresses sit snug on top and feature a circle skirt that drops from the waist. They can be short or long-sleeved and are usually shorter to showcase one's pretty legs.

13. A knee-length pink Sepedi dress with pleats

A lady wearing a knee-length pink Sepedi dress with pleats. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Your dress can have colourful stripes between the hem and waist instead of placing them at the hem, as most designers do. You can also add more creative ideas to your puffed sleeves. Pair the dress with trainers and sports socks for a casual vibe if you are not in the mood for heels.

14. A green Sepedi dress with a fishtail hem

The lady standing in the middle looks lovely in a green Sepedi dress with a fishtail skirt and peplum bodice. Photo: @dipuophotography

A fishtail Sepedi is usually still fitted and slim, but it's a less dramatic, softer flare out at the bottom. The bride is wearing a green Sepedi dress with a fishtail skirt and peplum bodice, while the maids wear trousers and chiffon cover-ups.

15. A blue and pink fishtail Sepedi dress

The man standing close to a lady wearing a blue and pink fishtail Sepedi dress. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

When it comes to wearing sleeveless fishtail Sepedi dress styles, look for matching plain colours for the bodice and the skirt. Throw on a leather jacket that snugs on your shoulders and through to your chest and waist.

16. A mermaid Sepedi dress with a V-neckline

A woman wearing a V-neck mermaid Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

Mermaid dresses are tighter than the fishtail attires and have a fairly dramatic flare/bell at the bottom. The green chiffon material draping from the shoulders of this V-neck mermaid Sepedi dress is so beautiful to look at.

17. A red mermaid Sepedi dress

A man standing behind a woman wearing a red mermaid Sepedi dress. Photo: @mzansi_weddings

Get fancy or make things a little smarter by wearing a lightweight headpiece and blazer with this mermaid Sepedi dress. The dress will offer you complete freedom of movement if you add a dependable and flexible mermaid hoop that pulls the dress away from the body, thus making it easier to walk.

18. An orange Sepedi dress with a chiffon skirt

A lady wearing an orange Sepedi dress with a chiffon skirt. Photo: @manyakum

The dress' bodice is made of African fabric and attached to a skirt made of chiffon material. Chiffon adds a touch of glamour and elegance to your overall look because it is airy and light, and the sheer fabric falls beautifully over the body.

19. A white Sepedi dress with pink fibers draping as sleeves

A lady wearing a white Sepedi dress with pink and yellow decorations. Photo: @manyakum

Since Sepedi dresses with overflowing chiffon skirts go well with short sleeves or sleeveless designs, they are the best options for brides who dream of summer weddings. To achieve a fabulous look, pair your layered chiffon Sepedi dress with ballet flats or soft boots.

20. An orange Sepedi dress with a chiffon skirt

A lady wearing an orange Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

The waistline and hemlines of this orange Sepedi dress have a touch of African fabric. The cute stripes at the hem and the eye-catchy V-neckline add some life to the plain orange materials used throughout the outfit.

21. A blue Sepedi dress with a chiffon skirt

A woman feeling happy in a blue Sepedi dress with a chiffon skirt. Photo: @manyakum

This blue floor-length chiffon bridesmaid dress has the right amount of volume that makes it look bulky and beautiful. Additionally, it gracefully defines the woman's waist, and the decorations offer a sense of femininity, sleekness, and smoothness.

22. A black and white strapless high-low Sepedi dress

A lady donning a black and white strapless high-low Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

The high-low hemlines are back in trend from the 2010s. These dresses are high in the front like all regular dresses and low in the back like the maxis. Lovers of these designs say the dresses are sexy in a tasteful way because they give one great coverage but still allow for a leg show.

23. A pink strapless high-low Sepedi dress with flower patterns

A lady donning a pink strapless high-low Sepedi dress with beautiful peach, white, and brown flower patterns. Photo: @manyakum

The high-low haters have nicknamed it the mullet dress because they think the hem cannot make up its mind. Regardless, many find this design pretty funny, and there are a lot of beautiful high low dresses to wear. Wear flat sandals for a casual and earthy look or heels to give your dress a sweet and sexy vibe.

24. A yellow A-line Sepedi shift dress

A lady wearing a yellow A-line Sepedi shift dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

A-line Sepedi dresses look best with something summery, strappy and natural. Hence, light and airy sandals, peep-toe wedges, and heels can work. Colour block your outfit by wearing a shoe or accessories entirely different from the dress's colour.

25. Yellow and pink off-shoulder A-line Sepedi dresses

Ladies wearing yellow and pink off-shoulder A-line Sepedi dresses. Photo: @manyakum

Off-the-shoulder A-line shift dresses are a recurring summer trend, and it's not hard to see why. They are youthful and stylish and keep you cool during those hot months. The silhouette is flattering, while the flirty neckline reveals just the right amount of skin.

26. A yellow A-line Sepedi dress with a pleated neckline

A lady wearing a yellow A-line Sepedi dress with a pleated neckline. Photo: @Dikeledi Didi Mokgophi

A-line shift dresses do not have waistlines and can be of any length and design. The term “A-line” describes any dress with a much wider hem than its shoulders. They are the most popular dress styles because they flatter almost any body type.

27. A brown Sepedi shift/jumper dress

A lady wearing a knee-length Sepedi shift dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

A shift dress refers to a short dress that hangs straight down from the shoulders. They come in many colours and designs. Sepedi shift dress styles typically end above the knee, but midi or maxi-length hemline outfits are also available. This design is called a jumper dress because of its design from the bust upwards.

28. A green Sepedi shift/jumper dress

A woman wearing a green A-line Sepedi shift dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Shift dresses are popular in the summertime and on sunny days because their shapeless drape gives your skin ample breathing room in hot weather. These dresses can have different necklines from bateau, round, square, draped, etc.

29. A cowl-inspired Sepedi shift dress

A lady wearing a cowl-inspired Sepedi shift dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

A cowl skirt has dangling folds on one (asymmetrical) or both sides (symmetrical) that create the effect of extended hips. The lady above is wearing a shift dress that does not have a waistline, but you can tell the draped folds on both sides.

30. A short-sleeved blue trapeze-designed Sepedi silhouette

A lady donning a sleeved blue trapeze Sepedi silhouette. Photo: @Mogotladi Sharon

Enough with ball gowns and other designs. It is time to embrace the trapeze silhouettes. The design has been nicknamed a forgiving dress because of how it lays on the body. The floaty trapeze is architectural and airy. Use silver, gold, rose gold, or any metallic colours to add a glow to your neutral coloured dresses.

31. A puff-sleeved trapezoid Sepedi attire

A woman donning a puff-sleeved trapezoid Sepedi attire with pleats draping from the neckline. Photo: @shapemanyakum

A trapezoid shift dress features a narrow cut through the neckline, arms, and bodice before flaring out into a tent-like shape. You choose whether to add sleeves or not. Some people argue that a trapezoid dress with sleeves is no longer a trapezoid dress, but that depends on one's perception.

32. A white fit & flare Sepedi dress

A woman dancing in a white fit & flare Sepedi dress with a V-neckline and butterfly sleeves. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

A fit & flare Sepedi attire has a fitted waistline. An A-line skirt is attached to the bodice, sits just above your hips, and flares out. A fit & flare dress is likely to have a fuller skirt than an A-line dress.

33. A black and white strapless fit & flare Sepedi dress

A woman flaunting her strapless fit & flare Sepedi dress. Photo: @antherline

A fit & flare Sepedi dress gives a woman an hourglass body shape. It is among the most famous Sepedi traditional dresses in 2022. You will know it is a fit & flare when it hugs your waist and flows over your hips. The design is super comfortable and has a classic look for any occasion.

34. A blue short-sleeved fit & flare Sepedi dress

A woman in a blue short-sleeved fit & flare Sepedi dress standing on a manicured green field. Photo: @manyakum

This maxi dress resembles a ball gown and is sophisticated enough for casual functions and events requiring a little dress-up. Typically, a maxi dress fits well at the top and is more loose, flowing towards the bottom.

35. A green fit & flare Sepedi dress with a décolletage neckline

A woman wearing a green fit & flare Sepedi dress with a décolletage neckline. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Sepedi maxi dresses look good with a décolletage neckline. Décolletage means “expose the neck” in French, which is what this low-cut neckline does. It is revealing and might be perceived as sexy or sleazy in the eyes of the beholder.

36. A blue fit & flare Sepedi dress with pleats

A woman wearing a blue fit & flare Sepedi dress with pleats. Photo: @antherline

This pleated dress is refreshing and keeps one's summer style in check. It can be styled in many ways, like pairing it with a white fur jacket. Additionally, there would be no cleavage without the plunging V-neckline.

37. A strapless fit & flare white Sepedi dress

A lady paring her strapless fit & flare white Sepedi dress with gold-coloured ornaments. Photo: @mzansi_weddings

Strapless and deep plunging V or U necklines are the most adaptable and flattering for women. The lady chose a strapless neckline for her fit & flare dress. The gold bracelets and traditional-inspired metallic and beaded neckpiece go well with the outfit.

38. An enhanced peasant dress design

A woman donning a green enhanced peasant dress design. Photo: @manyakum

You can call this fit & flare outfit an improved peasant dress design. It usually has raglan sleeves, but the top neckline is not gathered or elasticized with a drawstring effect. Instead, the designer used a U-shaped neckline and did not add elastic material to the bodice (between the bust and waist).

39. A blue fit & flare Sepedi dress

A woman donning a blue fit & flare dress standing next to a white car. Photo: @manyakum

Wear a maxi Sepedi dress to any occasion because this relaxed outfit has a contemporary spin. Regardless of one's weight or height, everyone can look good in a maxi dress. Therefore, be assured that the dress is incredibly flattering when styled correctly for your body type.

40. A Sepedi dress with ruffles and bold flower patterns

A woman flaunting a Sepedi dress with ruffles and bold flower patterns. Photo: @manyakum

Sepedi dresses have ruffles instead of pleats. The designer gathered the shirt's fabric to create a ruffled line to a garment's waistline in this design. More gathers have been added to the sleeves, and the neckline is plunged to reveal the cleavage.

41. A white Sepedi dress with ruffles

A lady wearing beads over her white Sepedi dress with ruffles. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Sepedi designers use ruffles to add character and flair to your garment. These gathers also help them achieve edgier lines, bold looks, and chic vibes because they are the essence of femininity, romance, and sensuality.

42. A green pleated Sepedi dress

A happy woman wearing a green pleated Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

Pleated Sepedi dresses are seasonless and come in neutral colours for all skin complexions. You can wear these traditional outfits all year long while pairing them with as many plain-coloured headpieces as possible.

43. A white pleated Sepedi dress

A lady flaunting her white pleated Sepedi dress. Photo: @manyakum

Pleated white Sepedi dresses are the most versatile pieces in your closet. Pair them with long-sleeved chunky sweaters or jackets in colder months (leather, suede, anything) and lightweight blazers in summer.

44. A green pleated Sepedi dress

A woman wearing a green pleated Sepedi dress carrying a pink sling bag. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

You can dress up or down your pleated Sepedi outfit. The dress essentially works for any occasion depending on the top and shoes you pair with it. These eye-catchy pleats guarantee you a compliment every time you wear the attire.

45. A black and white pleated Sepedi dress

A lady wearing a black and white pleated Sepedi dress carrying a black clutch bag. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Pleats have been in fashion worldwide since the 1950s. All you need is a little fashion sense to rock your black and white pleated Sepedi dress. Combined it with casual oversized blazers or leather jackets and sneakers.

46. An orange pleated Sepedi dress

A woman wearing an orange pleated Sepedi dress holding her waist. Photo: @manyakum

You can wear your orange pleated Sepedi dress with loafers or heels and a slightly fitted blazer to look smart for the office.

47. A blue Metsheka, brown Hele and purple Moruka

A woman wearing a blue Metsheka, brown Hele and purple Moruka. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Traditional Sepedi attire for makoti is a Hele (the inner fabric tied around the waist) underneath the Metsheka (the top). The Moruka (headpiece) completes the outfit. The pleated Metsheka gives you a very feminine shape without revealing too much.

48. A blue Metsheka, a Hele of different colours, and a black Moruka

A woman donning a blue Metsheka, a Hele of different colours, and a black Moruka. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Sepedi traditional attire, Hele, looks good when it has different colours than the usual one colour design. Traditional brooms are essential items in Sepedi weddings. A grandmother sweeps the floor as her granddaughter as he leaves for her husband's house. The ritual clears misfortunes from the bride.

49. A cream Metsheka, a brown Hele, and a black Moruka

A woman wearing a cream Metsheka, a brown Hele, and a black Moruka. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Wear a peplum-like fitting Metsheka over a knee-length Hele to achieve a new style and look. Drape a matching scarf over your shoulder and ties a velvet headpiece of any neutral colour. Additionally, do not forget to accessorize your outfit.

50. A blue Metsheka, a brown/cream Hele, and a black Moruka

A lady wearing a blue Metsheka, a brown/cream Hele, and a black Moruka. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Sepedi wedding celebrations are filled with music, dancing, eating and drinking. The bride and her groom are allowed to wear outfits same colours. Modern couples agree on colour combinations.

51. A yellow Metsheka, a blue Hele, and a purple Moruka

A woman wearing a yellow Metsheka, a blue Hele, and a purple Moruka carrying firewood on her head. Photo: @manyakum

A Sepedi wedding is held at the bride or groom's home, and the groom may choose to wear a suit for the big day. After the lady wears her Sepedi attire for makoti, she is sent to the river to collect water and wood for the ceremony.

Men's Sepedi traditional dresses: 2022 designs

The bride’s parents request a lobola from the groom’s family. The usual items include money and livestock. The couple's attires are primarily pink, turquoise, yellow, blue, or white colour combinations. Men wore colourful kilts, but things have changed. Here are some modern Sepedi traditional clothing for the millennial and Generation Z men:

52. White and brown Sepedi traditional attires

A couple and their son wearing white and brown Sepedi traditional attires. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

The couple decided to dress their son as his father on their traditional wedding day. The only difference was the son was wearing shorts while the dad donned trousers. The trio then completed the family look with white sneakers.

53. Blue Sepedi attires with beads

A couple wearing blue Sepedi attires with beads. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

The man is wearing a blue Sepedi outfit with beaded decorations. Meanwhile, the woman is wearing a blue strapless gown with a padded bust and illusion neckline. An illusion neckline is a sheer or semi-sheer fabric (semi-transparent fabric), mostly a tulle or lace attached to the top part of the bodice. It gives the illusion of a strapless dress while offering more coverage and support.

54. White and blue Sepedi attires

A couple wearing white and blue Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

A Sepedi bride should never be afraid to show her in-laws how beautiful she is. Therefore, most modern grooms have no problem with their brides wearing figure-hugging dresses and showing cleavages.

55. Pink and green flower-patterned Sepedi attires

A couple wearing pink and green flower-patterned Sepedi attires. Photo: @mzansi_weddings

There are many flower-patterned fabrics for making Sepedi traditional dresses and suits. Therefore, choose the best materials and show guests that you are affectionate towards your partner. Public display of affection like holding hands and hugging is usual at any Sepedi wedding.

56. White, purple, and blue Sepedi attires

A couple wearing white attires with colourful decorations. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

You are not limited to the number of colours you should have on your traditional Sepedi attires. Couples use as many colours because their elders will question them. The more colours, the merrier the occasions.

57. Cream Sepedi dresses

A couple wearing cream Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

You must have noticed that most Sepedi grooms do not do much when dressing for their weddings. Most only wear a shirt made of African fabrics, while the women clad themselves in traditional attires from head to toe.

58. Green and orange Sepedi traditional attires

A couple wearing green and orange Sepedi traditional attires. Photo: @mzansi_weddings

The man wore a short-sleeved shirt with a polo neckline while his lady chose a peplum inspired flaring dress. Sepedi couples are so creative with colours. They use combined colours that you would have never thought would be a perfect match.

59. White, blue, gold, and pink Sepedi outfits

A man wearing a white Sepedi shirt with stripes that match the colours on his bride's dress. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

The man is wearing a white Sepedi shirt, a pair of blue jeans, and brown leather shoes. Meanwhile, his bride is wearing a one-shoulder three-tier layered dress. The dress has three different hemlines because the blue, gold, and pink chiffon layers overlap.

60. Green and purple Sepedi attires

A family wearing green and purple Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Sepedi couples work in unison and never leave their children behind when making their wedding preparations. As a result, it is common for kids to wear clothes at their parents' wedding attires.

61. White Sepedi traditional attires with colourful stripes

A couple wearing white Sepedi traditional attires with colourful stripes. Photo: @manyakum

The brightly coloured striped fabric on Sepedi traditional attires is part of their dress code. You will rarely meet a Sepedi wedding dress that lacks the stripes. The stripes can be on the hemline, neckline, waistline, or other parts of the attire.

62. Black Sepedi attires with an African touch

A young couple donning back Sepedi attires with an African touch. Photo: @dipuophotography

63. Green and white Sepedi attires

A couple wearing green and white Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

Most Sepedi brides and grooms love simplicity. The couple completed their wedding look with sandals. The humility and simplicity of the Bapedi people set them apart from many African tribes.

64. Blue Sepedi traditional attires with pink beads

A couple donning blue Sepedi traditional attires decorated with pink beads. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Beads are essential decoration materials for Sepedi traditional attires. The man is wearing a blue coat and pants. The coat has pink beads to match his wife's beaded mermaid dress. The bride chose a long trail to achieve a classy look for her dress.

65. Cream and brown Sepedi attires

A couple wearing ream and brown Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi.selfcare

Not all Basotho people love flashy colours. Some adore the dull neutral colours that match their cholate African complexion. However, you will rarely find Sepedi couples in cream and brown colours. This couple did an excellent job on this one.

66. White and pink Sepedi dresses

A couple looking happy in white and pink Sepedi. Photo: @mpho_letsholonyane

The man went for a plain white look with a minimal touch of pink. Meanwhile, his lady wore a three-layered dress, jewellery, nice heels, and a headpiece. Moreover, she perfectly blended the pink, white, and yellow colours.

67. Green and white Sepedi attires

A couple donning green and white Sepedi attire. Photo: @manyakum

Here is another cute green and white colour combination for Sepedi traditional attires. Most people are comfortable with these colours because they fit every occasion and skin complexion. You can draw inspiration from this couple's wedding outfits.

68. White, blue and pink Sepedi outfits

A couple dancing in white, blue and pink Sepedi outfits. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

White, blue and pink are also the most preferred colour combinations for many Sepedi couples. However, there are many designs to choose from, and you can also implement your creativity to create more unique outfits.

69. Multi-coloured Sepedi outfits

A couple wearing multi-coloured Sepedi outfits. Photo: @mzansi_weddings

Most couples choose plain colours as the dominant fabrics and add a touch of African pints here and there. This couple did the opposite and pulled out an incredible look. The man is the only one wearing plain coloured attire.

70. Purple Sepedi attires

A couple wearing purple Sepedi attires. Photo: @sepedi_bapedi

The man is wearing khaki pants, brown shoes, and an African-designed purple shirt. Meanwhile, the lady is wearing a purple one-shoulder mermaid dress. They look great even without a touch of African fabric on their attires.

Common designs for Sepedi traditional attires are pleats, embroidery or ribbon trimmings. Women's outfits range from calf-length skirts, pleated blouses and long voluminous dresses. The men would wear colourful kilts, but modern ones prefer Ankara designed attires.

