Top 30 latest Ankara tops for ladies with jeans or skirts

Ankara styles have become increasingly popular in the past few years, and fashion designers are creatively incorporating the fabric into modern designs. The versatility of the print makes it perfect for use on clothing and accessories; hence, the pattern is a closet staple. If you do not own a piece, go through these latest Ankara tops for ladies on jeans and skirts for inspiration.

Ankara tops for ladies. Photo: @ankara.africa (modified by author)

When it comes to Ankara tops for ladies, you could express your creativity to create a design that compliments your body. You could also choose a design that matches the occasion you are dressing up for. The versatility in colours and prints provide a wide selection of colours that match your skin tone.

Latest Ankara tops for ladies

If you have finally given in to the hype and are considering getting an Ankara top, these are the designs you could consider:

1. Ankara corset top

Corset top. Photo: @ankara.africa (modified by author)

Corset tops are classy, and having them in Ankara tops makes it better. The basque corset style works perfectly by defining the bust and waist area. You can alter the length to match your preference and pair it with fitted or loose pants.

2. Wrap top

Wrap tops are best if you are looking for a comfortable piece. Photo: @ankara.africa (modified by author)

Wrap tops are effortlessly stylish and flattering and the best for all occasions. They are comfortable and easy to style, and you can dress them up or down, depending on the look you wish to achieve. They are also a closet staple.

3. Layered peplum top

Peplum tops are another wardrobe staple and are among the few styles you can take from morning to night, seamlessly slipping into every setting. The design allows you to show off your silhouette and the ruffled details make the design more forgiving, so you never have to worry about your tummy showing.

4. Long-sleeved wrap top

Long-sleeved wrap tops are more laid-back and work for conservative looks. Photo: @arkstitchesabuja (modified by author)

Long and dramatic sleeves do more than give your outfit character. You could dress this design up or down, depending on your preference. The synched waist detail defines your body, while the design on the collar gives it an element of style.

5. Sleeveless Ankara top

Sleeveless tops are comfortable and easy to style. Photo: @arkstitchesabuja (modified by author)

Are you looking for stylish current jeans Ankara tops? If that is the case, try out sleeveless tops. They are more accommodating; hence, you can go from a simple to a more sophisticated one.

6. Peplum with ruffled sleeves

Ruffled sleeves are perfect for statement pieces. Photo: @arkstitchesabuja (modified by author)

Statement pieces are simple to style, especially if they are dramatic. This peplum with ruffled sleeves design is one you could consider, especially if you are into stylish fancy Ankara tops. The detail size could vary depending on how much attention you are comfortable accommodating.

7. Cropped shirt

Cropped shirts are flattering, comfortable, stylish, and a modern woman's staple. They are perfect when paired with high-waisted pants or shorts and work best for laid-back occasions. So, if you are looking for a casual way of styling your Ankara top, this is the look to go for.

8. Chinese-collared Ankara shirt

Chinese-collared female shirts are a closet staple. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

Chinese-collared male shirts bring out the illusion of a clean and composed look. Imagine how gorgeous it would look in a female Ankara top. The subtle detail on the collar and sleeves elevates the shirt's overall look, making it the perfect fit for high-profile events.

9. Simple Ankara shirt

A simple fitted shirt, when tucked in, elevates your look. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

A clean, short-sleeved shirt is easy to style and brings out a composed personality. It is perfect when tucked into a pair of pants or a skirt and is one of the best Ankara tops on jeans.

10. Simple long-sleeved Ankara shirt

Ankara tops might never go out of style. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

Are you looking for a brilliantly cut Ankara top to wear to the office or a high-profile function? This clean, subtle yet stylish design would work perfectly with fitted pants or a skirt, especially when tucked in. The minimalistic detail on the shoulders and collars gives the blouse a hint of character.

11. Minimalist Ankara shirt

Did you know you could pull an official look by wearing an Ankara shirt? Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

A simple button-down shirt is every woman's closet staple and having it in Ankara print makes it distinctively elegant. The long sleeves make it a piece to wear to high-profile events, and the detail on the shoulders and collar elevate its simplicity.

12. Mixed print Ankara shirt

Mixed prints have never looked better. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

Fashion is limitless, and mixing different prints is the uttermost definition of creativity. Stripped patterns incorporated on Ankara print have never looked this good, especially when tucked in.

13. Balloon-sleeved top

Do you fancy fitted modern Ankara tops and want to give them a little character? If that is the case, this balloon-sleeved top is the way to go. The dramatic sleeves give it its structure, making it stand out, while its fitted nature accentuates your body.

14. Blazer shirt

Blazer tops are slowly becoming popular. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

Blazer tops and dresses are slowly gaining momentousness, and having them in Ankara print makes it better. They are easy to style and elevate a simple look instantly, and they are also comfortable and forgiving, especially since they are loosely fitted.

15. Ankara turtle neck top

The ruffled design on the neckline gives the outfit an element of character. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

The most exciting part about Ankara top styles is how much you can experiment with designs. For instance, this turtle neck design with bell sleeves is a statement piece that would work with a fitted skirt or pants.

16. Organza Ankara top

Mixing organza and Ankara has never looked this elegant. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

Organza is a classy and stylish fabric type, even though most people do not reach out for it as often. Pairing it with hints of Ankara prints brings out its elegance and elevates its look instantly.

17. Ankara dress top

Ankara dress tops are more forgiving, especially if you are sceptical about the silhouette of your torso region showing. You could play around with the design of the neckline and sleeves.

18. Ankara off-shoulder corset top

Dramatic sleeves are slowly making their way into the fashion scene. Photo: @safoa_s_couture (modified by author)

Off-shoulder tops are a confidence booster, especially if you like showing off your clavicle bone. This Ankara corset off-shoulder design accentuates your body, and the dramatic sleeves give it more character, making it the perfect piece to wear to casual events.

19. Side-buttoned neck top

Ruched fabric is the perfect way of achieving a body-hugging Ankara outfit. Photo: @safoa_s_couture (modified by author)

This side-buttoned neck top is a mix of subtle and stylish. The ruched fabric makes the print and colours pop, while the balloon sleeves elevate the design.

20. Multi-styled crop top

Ankara crop tops work perfectly on jeans and skirts. Photo: @safoa_s_couture (modified by author)

Consider this design if you are looking for versatile but simple Ankara blouse styles. You could wear the sleeves differently and give the illusion of multiple designs using the same outfit.

21. Butterfly top

The butterfly design is a statement casual piece. Photo: @safoa_s_couture (modified by author)

This butterfly top is the perfect statement piece, and the dramatic sleeves, off-shoulder design and floral print make it a statement casual crop top. It is ideal for days when you intend to look stylish but do not intend to put in too much effort.

22. Ankara infinity top

Infinity tops are the perfect statement piece. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

This design makes it to the current jeans Ankara tops designs, and owning a piece is the best thing you could do for yourself. As the name suggests, infinity tops have endless ways of styling to bring out different designs and are perfect for events like dates.

23. Ankara corset tube top

Tube tops are more chic and easy to style. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

If you love tube tops, consider getting an Ankara corset tube top. They are best paired with fitting pants or a skirt.

24. Cold-shoulder Ankara top

Cold-shoulder tops are timeless and limitless. Photo: @chichi.the.ankara.chic (modified by author)

Cold-shoulder tops never run out of style and are among the simple Ankara tops on skirts. You could express your creativity on the sleeves and neckline.

25. Double-styled combo shirt

Are you looking for creative ways to elevate your jeans Ankara tops? Try this double-styled combo shirt top. The design is more forgiving, especially if you are into loosely-fitted outfits.

26. Detailed balloon-sleeved shirt

Balloon sleeves are a showstopper. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

If you are into playful and detailed designs, try out this style. It is a statement piece highlighting your character; you could pair it with jeans or a fitted skirt.

27. Chinese-collared skater top

The tie detail helps accentuate your waist and define the outfit's structure. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

Are you looking for designs for the latest Ankara tops on jeans in 2022? How about trying out this Chinese-collared skater top? The tie detail gives it versatility and playfulness, and it is perfect when dressed up with a pair of heels.

28. Long-sleeved Ankara T-shirt

This long-sleeved shirt exudes comfort. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

If comfort is the primary factor in your fashion sense, this long-sleeved T-shirt works best. You could dress it up or down; hence, it is versatile enough to be worn to high-profile or casual events.

29. High-low shirt

This high-low shirt is perfect when paired with a pair of pants. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

High-low tops and shirts never run out of style, and this statement piece would work best with fitted pants.

30. Simple middle-length-sleeved Ankara shirt

A simple and comfortable Ankara shirt is easy to style. Photo: @afrikayla (modified by author)

If you gravitate more towards comfortable pieces and still want to look stylish, this middle-length-sleeved shirt would serve you best.

Consider the options provided above as the inspiration for Ankara tops for ladies' designs. Regardless of your body type, fashion sense or occasion, there is an option for you; do not limit your creativity.

