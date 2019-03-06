Every once in a while you need to learn how to write a motivational letter to motivate someone that could be giving up. It helps to let other people know that the hardships they are going through are not the end of their road. You never know, this could be your own way of contributing to their life. In addition to that, you may be requested to write a motivational letter to secure a grant that could change your life. As such, you need to know how to lead the written communication properly lest you mislead someone that would be reading it.

So, have you ever wondered how to write a motivational letter for a bursary grant or something else that you must appear very convincing? Sometimes all you need to do is write a write-up that will encourage those willing to help. To help you get this right, consider the following 15 tips.

How to write a motivational letter

Regardless of the type of motivational letter, you intend to write, make sure you do it right. While the format for a motivation letter may be the same all through, certain differences make the types vary. To write a good motivation letter, the following are some of the things that you should consider.

1. Make the message a personal one

This type of writing aims at making you appear authentic. No one will appreciate reading a letter that appears copied and replicated. It should express your sincere personal feelings and desire to get into the company or even win the grant. Whenever possible, express your interest in the company and show them that you have always known them.

2. Point out authentic examples

Do not be in a hurry to over impress the people you are writing to the point that you tell lies. It beats logic to lie in your documentation as this will discredit you. You can easily be disqualified for telling lies and pointing out examples that are untrue.

3. Stay positive

Your attitude needs to stay positive from the start to the end of the writing. There is no need to write a motivational letter that is gloomy and negative. If you are writing to a company, then point out why you are better than other candidates seeking the same position. This should also apply to those writing to convince a board on scholarships or other grants.

4. Focus on the company

The essence is to convince the company. One of the easiest ways to do this is to focus on them. Make sure that your write-up inclines on the good and positive of the company as opposed to your own selfish wants. Never present yourself as incompetent. Inasmuch as you do not have to lie, phrase your words in such a way that your lack of a particular skill does not come out bluntly. A good way of saying that you do not have experience but are willing to learn would be: I am ready to apply my knowledge to benefit the organization. In this statement, you have not lied and as such are not dishonest, but you have also not said that you are incapable because of your lack of experience.

5. Always state your purpose for writing the letters.

This is crucial as your goal is to pick the interest of the person that will be reading what you wrote. Make sure you are straight to the point. You do not want to bore the reader with unnecessary details. Remember that there will be an interview where you can explain further. If you can express your interest in the letter in the shortest and clearest ways possible then it is better for all.

General rules for writing a motivational letter

While the above suggestions may be more inclined on how to write a motivational letter for a job, it is good to note that there is no specific way of doing this. You just need to stick to aspects that will make your motivational letter stand out. Remember that this is not a cover letter for cv, no matter how similar the two appear to be. Here are a few tips that come in handy when writing.

1. Understand the recipient

When you know who you are writing to, chances are that you will not make a lot of mistakes. In fact, you have a better chance of getting it right from the start. You can always adjust the flow of the letter based on the details that you are expected to mention. For instance, a motivational letter for a job, a PhD or an undergraduate degree are all different because of the details involved. Take note of what each should contain. You need to ask several questions and answer them.

2. Read a number of motivational letters as examples

Well, it is advisable not to submit your first piece as the final draft to be presented before the recipient, especially when applying for a university scholarship. Read through several other letters that have been submitted before and make the right move. You need to learn from the mistakes others have made and also work on thoroughly editing your copy before submitting it. The last thing you want is to lose an opportunity because of frivolous mistakes.

3. Start with a raw version

This should serve as a skeleton of what you intend to write. It should be a road map of what your final copy should look like. Like for most other great write-ups, starting with a rough draft is always advisable.

4. Scan it thoroughly

Once you have written the copy, go through it and scan it for every important detail. This will help you notice any crucial issues you may have left out. It will also bring to your attention some of the mistakes you have made.

5. Make comparisons

This may seem simple, and many people may skip the step. However, doing this is advised because the quality of your writing gets better when you compare it with others. You will know what to omit and what to add to enhance it.

6. Identification of areas of improvement

As mentioned earlier, your goal is to submit the best letter ever written. As such, consider areas in your letter that need improvement. Note them down and find a suitable way of incorporating them in it. You can also note areas that need to be deleted because they add no value.

7. Repeat any of the steps till no further improvement is needed

You can repeat any of the steps above as many times as you deem fit. The goal here is to ensure that you end up with a final draft that will please you and truly move the recipients.

8. Check for mistakes

This is part of the editing process that is necessary for all writings or academic papers. Submitting any paper with common spelling mistakes and grammar issues portrays you as a joker. You may never be taken seriously, and this simple mistake could cost you. Have someone else read through your letter if they must just to give you the confidence you need.

9. Write the final copy

You can then proceed to write the final copy that you will submit. You can type it or write it on paper depending on what your preference is. Sometimes, you may be told what option to follow. Make sure you comply with the instructions given.

10. Submit your copy in good time

It is one thing to write an excellent motivational letter, and another to submit it. The first step may have been done but make sure that you submit it in good time. Failure to do this will lead to instant dismissal regardless of how good you wrote.

Once you learn how to write a motivational letter, you can rest easy knowing that this challenge will not be an issue. Whether you need to do it for work or must convince your university of choice of your worthiness for a scholarship, the above tips will come in handy.

