Top 10 most expensive schools in the world in 2022 ranked

All parents desire to offer their children the best quality education. It is no secret that graduating from the most prestigious educational institutions gives a person an upper hand for better higher learning and job opportunities. The most expensive schools in the world are known for moulding holistic individuals who positively impact the world.

Did you know the most expensive schools in the world have fancy amenities like lakeside chateaus, steam and sauna rooms, jacuzzi rides, and sailing centres? Some of these institutions also have multilingual learning programs like Dzongkha and Swahili.

Top 10 most expensive schools in the world in 2022

Royals are among the wealthiest people who send their children to the priciest learning institutions. Others are affluent people from various countries. Below is a list of the world's most expensive institutions and their average annual fees.

10. The American School, Ticino, Switzerland (TASIS) - $87,295/ €86,284

The American School in Switzerland (TASIS) is located on the Collina d'Oro in the Swiss mountains. The snow-capped mountains, palm trees, and Lake Lugano make its environment perfect for learning and entertainment.

Its annual Spring Arts Festival attracts musicians and tourists worldwide. M. Crist Fleming established the institution in 1956. Today, it has more than 700 day and boarding students.

9. THINK Global School - $87,870/ €86,852

THINK Global School is the only institution of its kind. It is the world's first travelling high school offering full immersion in a dozen countries and cultures. Students live and study in a different country every semester.

The institution combines top-notch education with place-based learning in three countries per year. Each teacher is assigned three students, and learners experience the subjects in the field.

8. Brillantmont International School, Lausanne, Switzerland - $89,695/ €88,656

Since its establishment in 1882, the Brillantmont International School's culture has allowed students to explore Switzerland and other European countries during weekend excursions. It accommodates about 80 students and is a day and boarding facility. It has students from over 30 countries and admits students between 13 and 18.

7. Collège du Léman, Geneva, Switzerland - $96,475/ €95,145

Collège du Léman is located between the Jura Mountains and Lac Léman in Versoix, Geneva. It is a mixed boarding and day institution. Students learn to sail in teams on the nearby lake and exercise in a 5,000-square meter gymnasium.

This international institution has students from over 110 nationalities and is reputable for offering a safe space for children to express and nurture their individuality.

6. Hurtwood House School, Surrey, United Kingdom - $103,005/ €101,585

Hurtwood House School, Surrey, United Kingdom, is a premier institution located in an Edwardian mansion on a 200-acre ground. The facility follows a traditional boarding system. It is driven by respect for academic excellence and a passion for creativity. It was established in 1970 and is one of the most expensive institutions in the United Kingdom.

5. Leysin American School, Leysin, Switzerland - $103,254/ €101,830

Leysin American School is also situated in the beautiful Swiss Alps. It bought the Grand Hotel in Leysin in 2008. The Belle Époque structure was built in 1890 as a hotel and sanatorium for the world's wealthiest people.

The institution is dedicated to developing innovative, compassionate, and responsible citizens of the world. This Swiss boarding institution offers American high school diplomas, international baccalaureate, and ESL programmes.

4. St George's International School, Montreux Suisse, Switzerland - $108,646/ €107,148

St George's International School, Montreux Suisse, Switzerland, is ranked among the top 5 IB institutions in Switzerland. Lorna Southwell and Osyth Potts, Oxford University's English graduates, established the institution in 1927. This leading global premium learning institution has more than 64 branches in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

The institution blends boarding and day programmes, has a bespoke learning approach, and is dedicated to pastoral care. It takes students aged between one and 18 years.

3. Aiglon College, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland - $120,463/ €118,802

Aiglon College, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, is one of the world's most distinctive boarding institutions. This boarding institution is located in the Swiss Alps. Students must participate in expeditions every term and enjoy fun activities like rock climbing, camping, hiking, mountaineering, and kayaking.

The institution was founded in 1949 and offers International Baccalaureate and IGCSE qualifications. It has a unique boarding house culture designed to empower the diversity of the students.

2. Institut Le Rosey, Rolle, Switzerland - $129,192/ €127,411

Institut Le Rosey, Rolle, Switzerland, is one of the richest schools in the world. This elite institution was established in 1880 and has rich traditions and history. Institut Le Rosey's students' daily routine is interesting.

Students have a buffet breakfast and hot chocolate during their mid-morning break. They wear formal outfits to dinner. At dinner, each table accommodates six to eight students and one or two teachers. Each student has a designated seat marked by a personal napkin, and they serve the table in turns under the authority of the maître d'hôtel.

1. Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland - $129,328/ €127,545

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, is the most expensive school in the world in 2022. It is a prestigious international boarding institution situated in the Swiss Alps. It accommodates students aged between 11 and 18.

The prestigious boarding facility was founded in 1910, and its uniform costs about $6,200. It has unique extracurricular activities, including bird-watching, horse-riding, ice-skating, yoga, and boxing.

Is Eton the most expensive school?

Eton College is the largest boarding institution in England. However, it is not the most expensive in the world. It is among the priciest institutions in the United Kingdom, with an annual fee of $52,722 or £44,094.

What's the richest high school in the world?

Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland, is the richest high school globally. It accommodates students aged between 11 and 18.

Which country has the most expensive schools?

Switzerland has some of the priciest institutions in the world. These include Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Institut Le Rosey, Aiglon College, St George's International School, and Leysin American School.

What is the most expensive school in the world in 2022?

The most expensive school in the world is Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland. Its annual fee is about $129,328 or €127,545.

What is the most expensive boarding school in the world?

The most expensive boarding school in the world is Collège Alpin Beau Soleil, Villars-sur-Ollon, Switzerland. It charges an annual fee of $129,328 or €127,545, and its students are between 11 and 18 years old.

A good education is the best gift a parent or guardian can give their child. Some can afford to take their children to the most expensive schools in the world. These institutions help learners achieve their academic and career goals.

