Here are the top 10 best TV brands in South Africa in 2022

Television has become a massive part of our society. When it comes to buying a TV set, the activity becomes overwhelming. People tend to go for the affordable one and the quality of the images it transmits. With a wide range of sophisticated features, resolutions, sizes, and brands to select from, there is plenty to consider before getting one. Therefore, we have prepared a list of the best TV brands in South Africa to ease your selection.

Top-performing TVs can be pricey; however, you need to consider them as an investment that will turn value over many years. Most of the latest TV brands have not arrived yet; therefore, many of the new TV brands in South Africa are models of 2019 and 2020. However, upgrades between television generations tend to take small steps; thus, you will not be missing out a lot.

What are the top 10 LED TV brands?

When looking at the top 10 best TV brands in South Africa, we look at several features such as brightness, contrast, colour accuracy, UHD performance, among others. People also tend to choose televisions depending on size, and the larger the TV, the pricier it is. Here is the list of the best brands.

1. Samsung

Of all TV brands in South Africa, Samsung is one of the longest standing and most trusted. This South Korean label is the de facto market leader, leaving its leading competitor with a large margin in overall sales. Samsung has a wide range of LED TVs with the best picture quality.

In 2020, the company released the Samsung QLED TV, which was unlike any television ever seen. With a quantum processor of 8K, colour volume 100% with quantum dot, quantum HDR 32x, and direct full array 32x, this machine is a revolution towards 8K quality.

2. LG

This is another South Korean firm best known for its OLED display technology. OLED sets are more expensive, but one cannot deny the picture quality, with its individuality lit pixel, allowing for perfect darks and an infinite contrast ratio. These and many more great features of LG have made it to the top TV brands in South Africa.

3. Sony

This Japanese firm has been one of the giants in tech entertainment. The company is top-rated for its quality products in phones, home theatres and the Play Station. The Sony ultra-premium Bravia TV has also been celebrated for its spectacular engineering and features.

4. Hisense

Hisense is one of the top Chinese TV brands in South Africa. The firm has been building a reputation for quality and affordable television sets in the country since 1996. If you want to buy a TV, you should consider getting a Hisense.

5. Skyworth

Skyworth is the fifth of the top 10 TV brands. The Chinese company has entered the South African market recently. Nevertheless, the brand has created a reputation for producing quality and affordable television sets.

6. Vizio

Vizio is also considered among the heavyweights in their products. They have some of the most affordable sets in the market but do not take that as a sign of low quality. They are responsible for some of the first OLED panels in the market.

7. TCL

This Chinese firm was founded in 1981. TCL is one of the fastest growing TV brands right now. Its fame has grown over the past decade for having some of the lowest prices, offering up 4k and HDR cable models.

8. Sinotec

Sinotec is also on the best TV brands list. Their operations began in 1999 from a production facility in Midrand, Johannesburgб and have since grown to become one of the major television-panel manufacturers in South Africa. They specialize in the manufacture, sales and after-sales servicing of a range of consumer electronics and household appliances.

9. Panasonic

With over half a century in the game, Panasonic has created a name for having some of the best products. Panasonic produced some of the best Plasma TVs in the market when they were the thing. However, their popularity has gone down over the past years, and we hope they have something new for customers.

10. Philips

Philips has been best-known for its lighting, audio, and healthcare equipment since its founding in 1927, but they still sell several great TVs. Their 5000 series is based on the operating system for Android TV, with Google Assistant built-in right out of the box for hands-free controls. Indeed, they have grown to become one of the top 10 TV companies in SA and the world.

Frequently asked questions

People who are thinking about getting a new TV set have questions about which brand to chose. They look for affordability and the quality of the brand. Here are the answers to some of those questions asked.

What is the best TV brand to buy 2022?

The list above contains some of the best TV brands in South Africa 2022. According to reviews, if you buy one of these, it is guaranteed that it will serve you. However, the heavyweights in the game current are Samsung, LG, and Sony.

What is the cheapest TV brand?

The list above contains some of the cheapest TV brands. The price depends on the size of the TV as well as the quality. However, if you want a good deal, wait for the holidays when there are special offers.

Is Sinotec better than Hisense?

Both TV companies are of a high standard. According to the reviews on MyBroadBand, most people prefer Hisense.

So there you have it, the top 10 best TV brands in South Africa in 2022. Televisions have become a regular part of our lives, and prices have gone down. When buying a TV, you should not purchase one with less than 4K resolution.

