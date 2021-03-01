Matthew Gray Gubler's wife 2022: Grays complete dating history

Who is Matthew Gray Gubler's wife? Matthew Gray Gubler directed and acted as Dr Spencer Reid in a CBS TV series named Criminal Minds. He is a renowned actor, filmmaker, model, painter, illustrator, director, and author in the US. The handsome Gray has dated the most talented and high-profile women in Hollywood and beyond. He admitted he rarely dates but strives to impress his dates. Matthew also confessed he maintains a strong friendship with his exes. How does he get women falling for him? Is he married in 2022?

Criminal Minds fans speculate that the innocent and genius Dr Spencer might have experienced his first kiss from Lila Archer after enduring a long-term tragic dating lifestyle. Hollywood actress Amber Laura Head was Criminal Minds' Lila Archer. On the show, JJ refuses to go on a date with Dr Spencer Reid, Maeve Donovan ends her relationship with the doctor abruptly, and Diane Turner stalks, abducts, and kills Reid's girlfriend in front of him. His complex love life in real-life sounds crazier because he is a certified ordained minister. Matthew officiated the wedding of his best friend and co-star in Criminal Minds, Page Brewster, a few months after ordination.

Matthew Gray Gubler's profile summary

Full name: Matthew Gray Gubler

Matthew Gray Gubler Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9th March 1980

9th March 1980 Age: 41 years as of January 2022

41 years as of January 2022 Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality: American

American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Height in cm: 185 cm

185 cm Height in feet: 6'1"

6'1" Career: Actor, filmmaker, model, painter, illustrator, director, and author

Actor, filmmaker, model, painter, illustrator, director, and author Alma mater: New York University Tisch School of the Arts,

New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Father: John Gubler

John Gubler Mother: Marilyn (née Kelch)

Marilyn (née Kelch) Matthew Gray Gubler's Instagram account: @gublergram

@gublergram Matthew Gray Gubler's Twitter account: @GUBLERNATION

@GUBLERNATION Website: matthewgraygubler.com

Matthew Gray Gubler's biography

Matthew went to the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts. He pursued acting because the school did not offer his first choice, filmmaking. He transitioned to the New York University Tisch School of the Arts. He graduated in 2012 with a major in film directing.

He made his debut in acting in 2004 and has become a household name since then. He is famous for playing Dr Spencer Reid in Criminal Minds. He is also an established model and affiliated with luxury brands like Marc Jacobs, Tommy Hilfiger and American Eagle.

How old is Matthew Gray Gubler?

Many people are shocked to know the actor is an ordained church minister. Photo: matthewgraygubby

Source: Instagram

He was born on 9th March 1980 in Nevada, Las Vegas, in the US. Gray is 41 years as of January 2022. His mother, Marylin Nee Kelch, was a political advisor, while his father, Job Gubler, was a lawyer.

Matthew Gray Gubler's dating history

Matthew Gray Gubler is quite a catch and has most Criminal Minds fans thirst over his looks. Unlike his character, he has a pretty impressive dating history. Fans have been curious to know whether he has a wife.

Who did Matthew Gray Gubler used to date?

Here are some juicy details about Gary's love life.

Eve Wind

His first public relationship was with Eve Wind in the early 2000s. Not much is known about the relationship and when it ended.

Charlotte Kemp Muhl

In 2004, Matthew dated Charlotte Kemp Muhl. Charlotte is a model famous for her association with Ellen Von Unwerth, Steven Klein and Greg Kade. The relationship lasted for slightly over a year.

He and Charlotte Kemp Muhl made several red-carpet appearances together before parting ways in 2005. No one knows what happened between them. Muhl became the youngest model to appear on Britain's Harper's and Queen magazines' covers at 16 years.

Currently, Muhl is dating John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s son, Sean Lennon.

Kat Dennings

Matthew Gray Gubler's relationship was with Kat Dennings was one of his most famous relationships. It had most people assuming they were married. Kat is notable for featuring in Thor and Two Broke Girls. The couple dated in 2007 and remain friends to date.

Was Kat Dennings Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

He and Kat Dennings made a movie after breaking up. Photo: marespinall

Source: Twitter

Matthew met Kat Dennings in 2007. At the time, both of them were acting in Criminal Minds. The 15 hours daily intense shooting strained their relationship. Therefore, they broke up after dating for two months.

Their fans assumed that their relationship was short-lived, but they dated longer than the public knew. Their post-romance relationship saw them make a Suburban Gothic movie together. His other movies are How to Be a Serial Killer, Life After Beth, Newness, and more.

Marisa Morris

In 2008, Matthew got into a relationship with Marisa Morris. Unlike most of his relationships prior, this one was longer. When they started dating, Marissa was twenty, while Matthew was twenty-seven.

The couple broke up days before Matthew's 500 Days of Summer premier.

Victoria Asher

In 2010, Matthew moved on from Marisa to Victoria Asher, a Cobra Starship guitarist. Not much is known about Matthew Gray Gubler and Victoria Asher's relationship or why they broke up.

He started dating Ali Michael after breaking up with Victoria.

Is Ali Michael Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

Here is a picture of the American model, Ali Michael. Photo: ali_michael

Source: Instagram

Matthew's relationship with Ali ended in 2013. Paparazzi saw him exit Urth Cafe in Los Angeles with Alexandra Nicole Michael, aka Ali Michael, and people noticed the two used to tweet each other back and forth. The end of this relationship made their followers speculate he would settle down with his new catch, a prominent singer named Taylor Swift.

Matthew Gray Gubler and Taylor Swift

After Ali Michaels, he was rumoured to be in a relationship with Taylor Swift in 2013. During Taylor Swift's Red tour, they were spotted together. Matthew also attended her Fourth of July party. It is unclear how long the affair lasted. Nonetheless, they made a cute couple.

Is Taylor Swift Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

In 2013, his time with Taylor Swift and their closeness was enough to convince the public they were more than friends. These celebrities never clarified the nature of their relationship.

Does Matthew Gray Gubler have a wife?

Hollywood movie lovers are curious about Matthew Gray Gubler's wife' name. The truth is that he is still single in 2022. Matthew Gray Gubler's wife's details in 2020 were false rumours.

How old is Matthew Gray Gubler's wife?

As highlighted before, there are no credible records about Matthew Gray Gubler's wife's name. He is insinuated to be single. It would seem he has gotten older and slowed down on his dating escapades.

No one should look forward to news about Matthew Gray Gubler's wife soon because Hollywood's eligible bachelor is living his life to the fullest. Days are gone when society perceived being a bachelor as an unusual lifestyle. No one minds whether he marries or not as long as he is happy.

