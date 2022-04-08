The first bank life insurer Absa predicts that the fifth Covid-19 wave will be less server than the previous waves

The CEO of the insurer Eugene Strauss said that there were fewer deaths noted in the pervious wave which is a good sign

The government urges all South African citizens over 12 years old to take the Covid-19 vaccine to prevent infections

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

GAUTENG - The fifth Covid-19 wave is predicted to be less server than the others according to Absa Life. The insurer has noted that fewer infections could mean the virus can be demotivated from a pandemic to an endemic.

One-third of the R423million in provisions for the coming wave has been allocated by the bank life insurer.

South Africans are urged to get their Covid-19 vaccines before the fifth wave. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

CEO of the institute, Eugene Strauss said the fourth wave was positive as there were not many deaths reported as opposed to deaths in the previous waves. He said that while it’s too early to say if the pandemic has turned into an endemic, the situation will be monitored, according to Fin24.

The government predicts that the fourth wave could emerge in the coming weeks and urges South Africans to get their Covid-19 vaccines. Cabinet said that vaccinations remain the best way to defeat the virus and to prevent hospitalisations and deaths, Business Tech reported.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans share their views

@twenty7d commented:

“When is Absa manufacturing their own vaccine lol.”

@InstigatorDJ shared:

“Covid-19 is done...Only getting milder from Omicron, yet we still stupidly have to wear masks forever.”

@themadhatter308 posted:

“Since when does a banking institution give medical advice, follow the money trail.”

@Mike_Coxlong_1 said:

“ABSA. But what do PicknPay and Toyota say?”

Absa predicts that the 5th wave of Covid19 infections will hit in mid April

Briefly News initially reported Absa's Life Actuaries have made some predictions on the impact of the Covid19 pandemic will be on South Africa. According to ABSA, South Africans can expect to see a fifth wave in the rapid rise in infections as early as next month. In recent days, the number of Covid19 infections has been below 1 000 new cases per day and for the past two days, there were Covid19 related deaths recorded in the country.

Absa's interim CEO Jason Quinn says according to predictions a fifth wave can be expected from mid-April 2022, reports Fin24. Quinn says more waves are likely to occur in future after the fifth wave and there is a chance that social distancing will no longer work as a prohibitive measure.

Absa adds that as the fourth wave, the fifth wave will be less severe than the third wave that hit South Africa last year around June. The financial institution says during the fourth wave it saw fewer Covid19 claims on the insurance business side than it did during the third wave.

Source: Briefly News