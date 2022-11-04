Komati power station will be turned into a renewable energy generation site after the Word Bank approved a R9bn loan

The Komati Just Energy Transition Project will repurpose the recently decommissioned coal-fired plant

Eskom states the project will clean the quality of air in the surrounding area and provide new skills for the power stations employees

MPUMALANGA - Eskom's recently decommissioned Komati power station is due to get a must needed facelift after the World Bank approved financing for the Komati Just Energy Transition Project.

The lion's share of the R9 billion project will be financed through a R8 billion loan from the Word Bank. The remaining funds will be secured a R870 million concessional loan from the Canadian-World Bank Clean Energy and Forest Climate Facility in addition to a R183 million grant from the World Bank’s Energy Sector Management Assistance Program.

Komati, which had been operational since 1961, was fully decommissioned on Monday, 31 October, when its last generating unit was taken offline at midday. The plan is now to convert the power station into a renewable-producing site with 150MW of solar, 70MW of wind, and 150MW of storage batteries.

Eskom said it hoped the Komati Just Energy Transition Project would serve as a global blueprint for the transition of fossil-fuel assets, News24 reported.

There has been increased anxiety over how the decommissioning and repurposing of Komati will affect the economy, Eskom and the surrounding community.

However, according to Engineering News, the power utility has vowed to follow the Just Energy Transition strategy, ensuring that the power station's staff and qualifying beneficiaries from the surrounding communities are reskilled and upskilled. Eskom will also facilitate the development of local enterprises and value chains to ensure that no sector of society is left behind.

World Bank Group President David Malpass admitted that reducing carbon emissions will be a difficult task in SA as a result of the high carbon intensity of the energy sector. However, the decommissioning is expected to improve the air quality in the area surrounding the power station, which locals have been contending with for years.

South Africans react to Komati going green

Concerned citizens are worried that corrupt politicians will plunder the loan and leave the country with huge amounts

Here are some reactions:

@OfHodl demanded:

"Turn it into a natural gas power plant, you idiots."

@LoyisoNxumalo commented:

"Now let’s manage it properly ⭐️"

