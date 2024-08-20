Energy Council CEO says price hikes are needed despite Eskom's recent stable energy generation

Eskom asked Nersa for an increase in electricity tariffs for direct consumers for next year

New focus points of build and reform need to be now be looked at after 'fixing' load shedding

According to an expert in the field, James Mackay, price hikes are necessary. He spoke on the radio about what is still needed in South Africa's energy sector.

Eskom prices could see a 40% increase in 2025.

Bloomberg reported that South Africa's parliament will debate a proposal from Eskom that could see a 40% increase in electricity costs next year.

James Mackay on 702's Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

“If we can work hard and create the right structures, we can set the platform for success if we can deliver the right things over this period,” said Mackay on 702.

“Then we will start seeing the more inefficient systems, such as power stations, coming out of the system, and cost will start to decrease.”

South Africa is not the only country currently experiencing this, and other elements, such as corruption, could hamper progress.

South Africans respond to proposed 40% increase

@mamtungwa_ is one expletive away from blowing a fuse:

"Guys, we are barely surviving where are we going to get 40% 🤦🏾‍♀️"

@_tsholo_m is utterly shocked at the difference between reality and a 40% increase:

"There's no way. Clearly you don't want us to have lights. 40%? Our salaries don't even increase by that percentage. Eskom, have you no shame? This deserves a protest. There's no way. Electricity is already expensive. Le nyaka Moya warona at this point."

@DerflaRettup says consumers should react by signing the DA's petition

"💡🚨Eskom wants to hike your electricity bill by 40% this year. This is unacceptable and will hurt every household. The DA is fighting to keep electricity affordable for everyone. Sign our petition and help us fight back."

@Soc_JusticeMat points out the effect that this would have on our economy and the negative growth of businesses:

"#StandUpSA🇿🇦The electricity price increase of 40% by Eskom is madness 😡😡. This means no economic growth. Cheap electricity means businesses are able to grow. If we do not stand up for this now. Nothing is going to work in this country if we don’t take action. Get involved."

10million households qualify for free electricity

Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, the Minister of Electricity and Energy, stated that millions of households are eligible for free basic electricity. However, he noted that only 20% of the 10 million eligible households currently receive it.

He expressed concern over the elevated electricity tariffs, emphasising the need for action against these high rates, as they disproportionately impact low-income families.

