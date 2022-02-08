South Africa DSTV subscribers will have to cough up more money for their monthly n subscriptions starting April 20220

Most DSTV offerings will be going up in price except for DSTV Easyview, Showmax and Box Office

Social media users are not happy with the price increases and some say the prices are not worth the number of channels DSTV offers

JOHANNESBURG - It's that time of the year again and DSTV package prices will be going up from April 2022 across the board. Prices will be going up at 2.7% weighted adjustment, however, the single package increases vary from each other a little.

DSTV made the announcement on Tuesday, 8 February, stating that this year's increase is a little lower than what was projected.

Most DSTV packages will at least R10 more expensive starting April 2022. Image: Pius Utomi Ekpei /AFP

Source: Getty Images

The broadcasting company justified the increase in pricing by stating that DSTV has been able to offer its customers more in terms of local and international content, reports Channel24.

DSTV premium customers will have to R839pm which is R10 more than what they were paying previously; an increase of 1.21%. DSTV Compact Plus subscribers will also pay R10 more while DSTV Compact customers will have to pay R20 more for their packages. The new prices stand at R549pm and R429pm.

DSTV family and DSTV Access subscribers will have to pay R14 and R5 more respectively and the new prices will be R309pm and R129pm. DSTV Easyview is the only package that will not be increasing and the monthly subscription will remain at R29pm. Other DSTV offerings such as Showmax and Box Office will also not see a price increase.

MultiChoice South Africa CEO Nyiko Shiburi says the company has the challenges facing South Africans into consideration and that is why the company has kept the price hikes at a minimum, according to BusinessTech.

@LLunga18 said:

"This whole DSTV subscription thing is a scam. Subscribers don't get a value for what they pay for."

@Manqoba_zn said:

"Compact from 410 to 429. This is ridiculous"

@Pheaga1 said:

"Prices increase only here in South Africa but in other countries, they are way less, perhaps we South Africans are subsidising them in those other countries #PutSouthAficansFirst"

@Zoomer62503227 said:

"People should start streaming which will be cheaper and we can watch what we want!!"

@dhb1989 said:

"Explain the logic behind paying R20 more even though you get fewer channels than Premium? "

Local content and live sports is how DSTV plans to stay ahead of the game

Briefly News previously reported that Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice, says he is unconcerned about international streaming services since they do not pose a threat to DSTV.

DSTV which is owned by Multichoice offers its customers streaming services as well as satellite viewing. The company provides mainstream television programming, such as news channels and live sports stations.

Mawela says Multichoice offers content that international streaming services cannot compete with. He added that the type of content offered by the company is uniquely tailored for South Africans as well as other African countries, according to a report by BusinessTech.

