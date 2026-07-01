A single coffee meeting between Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg led to the creation of Discovery 34 years ago

Discovery grew from a small medical aid company into a financial services giant valued at about R180 billion

The company survived major regulatory challenges and expanded its operations across several continents

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Picture of Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg, founders of Discovery. Image: discovery.co.za

Source: UGC

A cup of coffee shared by Adrian Gore and Barry Swartzberg in South Africa 34 years ago led to the creation of Discovery, now one of Africa’s largest financial services companies. The company, currently valued at around R180 billion, grew from a small medical aid business into a global financial services group through decades of expansion and innovation.

The conversation, which took place in the early 1990s, marked the beginning of a business journey that transformed South Africa’s financial services industry. According to reports, Discovery’s founders navigated regulatory battles, fierce competition and major investments to build one of the country’s most recognised companies.

In a report by Daily Investor, Swartzberg reflected on the company’s beginnings, describing how a simple discussion over coffee became the foundation of a business that now operates across multiple sectors and countries. He recalled that Gore still jokes about it being the most expensive cup of coffee he has ever bought.

The company’s journey was far from straightforward. After identifying opportunities within the health insurance sector, Gore pursued backing for a new medical aid business. His first attempt at securing support was unsuccessful after investors believed the concept was not disruptive enough.

Discovery offices. Image: joburg.co.za

Source: UGC

Discovery overcame major setbacks

Gore refined his business model and returned with a more innovative proposal centred on medical savings accounts. The revised idea secured support and ultimately became the foundation of Discovery’s growth.

The company faced one of its greatest challenges in 1999 when regulatory changes threatened its original business model. Discovery was forced to adapt quickly after new legislation altered how medical schemes could operate in South Africa.

Instead of collapsing, the company developed its shared-value model, which encouraged healthier behaviour among clients while creating business growth opportunities. This approach later became the foundation for products across healthcare, banking, insurance and investments.

Today, Discovery operates across South Africa and international markets, with its technology and business models expanding into countries including China, the United Kingdom, the United States and parts of Europe. The company continues competing to become Africa’s most valuable non-banking financial institution.

Full report here.

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Source: Briefly News