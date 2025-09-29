Dentist salary in South Africa: What to expect in 2025

The average salary for dentists in South Africa varies depending on factors such as experience, specialised job positions, and whether the position is in a high-earning city. The value may be anywhere between R35,000 and R45,000 monthly, or an estimated R420,000 to R540,000 annually.

Dentists in South Africa earn higher than the average national income. Photo: OR Images and andreswd (modified by author)

Key takeaways

How much money a dentist makes in South Africa depends on a multitude of factors, with factors such as experience and working for a private practice being significant reasons.

A dentist's salary is higher than the average income in South Africa, with Arcadia Finance reporting an average take-home salary of R18,098 in January 2025.

, with Arcadia Finance reporting an average take-home salary of R18,098 in January 2025. The average salary for a dentist is reported differently by multiple online sourcesthe value may vary, but the value may range from R35,000 to R45,000 per month.

The average salary for dentists in South Africa

According to Indeed, the average income for a dentist nationally is R35,731 monthly, and the average starting salary is from R16,500 to over R40,000. The average private dentist's salary in South Africa is not specifically reported as it varies, but the value is higher than a government dentist's salary, as those working in a private practice directly profit from their work.

A dentist's salary in a government hospital may start from R972,000 annually for an entry-level grade one position, to higher values for more experienced roles. A grade three dentist may earn over R1.2 million annually.

A dentist’s income depends on a variety of factors, including experience level. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Dental assistants in South Africa make slightly less than practising dentists

Multiple online sources report the average dental assistant's earnings differently. GrabJobs reports an average monthly salary of R6,480, with Jobted reporting the value as R8,054. The value is notably higher on some other sites, with Salary Expert reporting an average annual income of R263,737.

Now that those who wish to enter the dentistry field know what level of salary to expect, there is other essential information to know about the field and available jobs generally. Government dentists make less than private ones, but still take home a notable pay. Specialised dentists are amongst the highest earners too.

How much do government dentists make in South Africa?

We mentioned the average income of a government dentist earlier, but the value may vary depending on experience and company. According to Salary Expert, entry-level positions may start from R795,798 annually. Jobted reports an average income value of R974,000, and some specific positions may go up to R1,253,415 annually.

Government dentists earn slightly less than those working in private practices. Photo: Riccardo Milani (modified by author)

Who is the highest-paid dentist?

The highest-paying dentists are those within specialised fields and/or have extensive experience. Specifically, the following are high-earning dentist jobs nationally:

Senior/experienced general dentists

Specialist dental surgeons

Leadership positions, such as a director of dentistry

What jobs pay R100,000 a month in South Africa?

The following job positions and industries are considered some of the highest-paying jobs in the country:

Healthcare specialists : Specialised healthcare jobs, including neurosurgeons and cardiologists, frequently appear on top income lists due to the extensive knowledge and training required.

: Specialised healthcare jobs, including neurosurgeons and cardiologists, frequently appear on top income lists due to the extensive knowledge and training required. IT and technology roles : The information technology sector offers high-paying jobs which includes IT directors, data scientists, software engineers, and chief information officers (CIOs).

: The information technology sector offers high-paying jobs which includes IT directors, data scientists, software engineers, and chief information officers (CIOs). Finance jobs : Finance jobs such as actuaries, investment bankers, chartered accountants (CAs) and finance executives offer high salaries due to specialised skills.

: Finance jobs such as actuaries, investment bankers, chartered accountants (CAs) and finance executives offer high salaries due to specialised skills. Specialised engineering roles : Lucrative job positions, including petroleum engineers, mining engineers, and other specialised engineering roles, offer higher incomes.

: Lucrative job positions, including petroleum engineers, mining engineers, and other specialised engineering roles, offer higher incomes. Executive management jobs : Jobs including chief operating officers (COOs), chief executive Officers (CEOs), and other C-suite executives offer higher salaries due to the level of authority.

: Jobs including chief operating officers (COOs), chief executive Officers (CEOs), and other C-suite executives offer higher salaries due to the level of authority. Corporate legal professional roles: Senior legal roles and partner-level corporate lawyers from reputable legal firms are given substantial salaries due to skill and experience.

Jobs such as specialised engineering roles are amongst some of the highest-income jobs in the country. Photo: Sean Anthony Eddy (modified by author)

How long does it take to study dentistry in South Africa?

It takes a minimum of six years to study dentistry, with a five-year Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BChD) degree needed, along with one year of compulsory community service after successfully graduating.

What high school subjects are required to study dentistry?

Each local university has different minimum requirements for fields of study, so it is best to confirm with your preferred university regarding what their expectations are. However, students are generally required to take English, physical or life sciences and mathematics.

A level five or 50% for these subjects is required, as well as a high overall admission point score (APS) and a successful performance on a National Benchmark Test (NBT).

To study dentistry, students must have adequate pass marks for English, physical or life sciences and mathematics. Photo: izusek (modified by author)

Which cities in South Africa offer the highest-paying dentist jobs?

According to job postings on national job sites, Gauteng is the province with the highest dentist salaries nationwide, as it has significant economic hubs such as Boksburg, Johannesburg and Sandton. The Western Cape is also known for providing high-paying jobs due to its economic stability.

Final word

The average salary for a dentist in South Africa is considered substantial and above the average South African's income. However, factors such as experience, working within specialised fields, and the city where the job position is based all impact the salary value.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

